Huawei unveils Mate X foldable phone, Microsoft launches HoloLens 2

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Huawei has entered the foldable phone race, unveiling the Mate X at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Sunday. The six point six inch device features a display wrapping around the outside that folds out to become an eight inch edge to edge OLED display. The 5G ready device cost 2300 Euros, that's $2600 US, and will go on sale in mid 2019, going up against Samsung's recently announced galaxy fold. [MUSIC] Microsoft unveiled the Hololens 2 at moboworld congress, updating it's three year old mixed reality headset, with a new more immersive and comfortable design. The headset features built-in AI, a new time of flight depth sensor and eye tracking sensors to make interacting with holograms more instinctual, according to Microsoft. The HoloLens 2 also supports iris recognition and is available to order now for $3,500. And finally LG use mobile world congress to unveil the LG G8 the follow-up to last year's G7 thin q the fine features infrared sensors on the front that scan the veins in your hand to authenticate you and unlock the phone the senses also track and right hand movements letting you control the phone without touching the screen. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the [UNKNOWN] by visiting Cnet.com [MUSIC]
