How to Relieve Pain with a Pillow
Speaker 1: Our aches and pains keeping you up at night? Well, luckily there's a solution and it doesn't involve having to go out and buy a whole new mattress. This is Kenzie and I'm here to talk about how to alleviate pain while you sleep. Using pillows, Speaker 1: Pain is one of the top causes of insomnia, and it can make it nearly impossible to get through the whole night without a disturbance, but you can strategically place pillows around your body dependent on the pain you feel to [00:00:30] help alleviate pressure and reduce that pain. Let's get into where you should be placing these pillows around your body. Starting with shoulder pain first, begin by sleeping on your back and evenly distributing weight across both shoulders. You should also keep a pillow under your head and neck to help relieve pressure. If you're a strict side sleeper with shoulder pain, start by placing a fluffy pillow under your armpit and then one between your knees to promote proper alignment and reduce pressure for people with back pain. Back sleeping is the best for even weight distribution, so [00:01:00] you're going to want to place a pillow under the head and neck for proper support, and then also a pillow underneath the knees to reduce pressure on your spine. Speaker 1: For those with neck pain, the most important thing is that your pillow promotes proper alignment. Size sleepers need a tall, supportive pillow. Back sleepers need a shorter pillow that promotes a proper sea curve, and then stomach sleepers while it's not recommended by experts to sleep on your stomach when you have pain. If you just can't make that switch, you're gonna need a shorter pillow to help [00:01:30] prevent a kink in your neck, kind of like what happens when you're sitting front row at the movie theater. Again, you can also keep a pillow under your armpit to reduce pressure under your knees, or you can do both. Hopefully this helps you alleviate some of that pain and help you sleep better through the night. For more information and recommendations on the best pillows that'll accommodate your pain. Keep reading our article below.

