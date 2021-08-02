/>

How to eliminate 'ghost' devices on your Alexa account

Smart Home

Up Next

You can let Ring's Quick Replies do the talking
site-ring-doorbell-4-5

Up Next

You can let Ring's Quick Replies do the talking

Apple's Target Disk Mode: How to turn a Mac into an external hard drive
htdia-target-disc-mode-2

Apple's Target Disk Mode: How to turn a Mac into an external hard drive

Make your own Instagram face filter
facefilter-cnet-still

Make your own Instagram face filter

How to cut the cord: 7 questions you need to answer
7-allfinished.png

How to cut the cord: 7 questions you need to answer

What to do if you lose your vaccination card, and how to never lose it again
yt-vaccine-card-lost-3

What to do if you lose your vaccination card, and how to never lose it again

How to go back to Windows 10 from Windows 11
yt-howto-window-11-to-window-10-4

How to go back to Windows 10 from Windows 11

How to disable Amazon Sidewalk
yt-howto-amazon-sidewalk-6

How to disable Amazon Sidewalk

How to install MacOS Monterey public beta
macos-monterey-beta

How to install MacOS Monterey public beta

Installing (and uninstalling) Apple's iOS 15 public beta
ios15-screen

Installing (and uninstalling) Apple's iOS 15 public beta

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Ferrari 812 GTS: That glorious V12 symphony just got even better
812-gts-carfection

Ferrari 812 GTS: That glorious V12 symphony just got even better

'Update your resume' may soon mean a video makeover
nicole-penn

'Update your resume' may soon mean a video makeover

How to eliminate 'ghost' devices on your Alexa account
yt-howto-nuke-alexa-devices-7

How to eliminate 'ghost' devices on your Alexa account

Musk tweets on Apple v. Epic, Horizon Forbidden West delay
screenshot-2021-08-02-at-10-38-56.png

Musk tweets on Apple v. Epic, Horizon Forbidden West delay

After 5 long years, it may be time to get over the headphone jack
yt-headphone-jack-2

After 5 long years, it may be time to get over the headphone jack

What's new to stream for August 2021
screenshot-2021-07-30-at-09-39-40-copy.png

What's new to stream for August 2021

Most Popular All most popular

5 cheaper alternatives to the AirPods Pro
yt-top5-cheap-alternatives-for-airpods-pro-1

5 cheaper alternatives to the AirPods Pro

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs
yt-iphone13-rumor-4

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs

The Ferrari Portofino M is better in every way
portofino-m

The Ferrari Portofino M is better in every way

Sony's new PS5 software beta allows SSD installation
yt-ps5-storage-upgrade-1

Sony's new PS5 software beta allows SSD installation

PS5 beta adds storage expansion, Facebook smart glasses are coming
tt-073021

PS5 beta adds storage expansion, Facebook smart glasses are coming

Huawei unveils P50 series phone
p50-image

Huawei unveils P50 series phone

Latest Products All latest products

OnePlus unveils the Nord 2 5G
nord2cnet

OnePlus unveils the Nord 2 5G

Galaxy A52 5G review: A feature-packed $500 phone
yt-samsung-galaxy-a52-5g-2

Galaxy A52 5G review: A feature-packed $500 phone

iPadOS 15 beta impressions: Tweaking a familiar experience
ipados-15-beta-thumb

iPadOS 15 beta impressions: Tweaking a familiar experience

Sony Xperia 1 III review: Checks all the Android boxes except price
yt-sony-xperia-1-iii-d

Sony Xperia 1 III review: Checks all the Android boxes except price

Verizon gets into the hardware game with a smart display
verizon-thumb

Verizon gets into the hardware game with a smart display

Amazon Sidewalk: Should you turn it off?
1200533470550720-mvnpqkrv7v9nvo8wamu1-height640.png

Amazon Sidewalk: Should you turn it off?

Latest How To All how to videos

How to eliminate 'ghost' devices on your Alexa account
yt-howto-nuke-alexa-devices-7

How to eliminate 'ghost' devices on your Alexa account

You can let Ring's Quick Replies do the talking
site-ring-doorbell-4-5

You can let Ring's Quick Replies do the talking

Apple's Target Disk Mode: How to turn a Mac into an external hard drive
htdia-target-disc-mode-2

Apple's Target Disk Mode: How to turn a Mac into an external hard drive

Make your own Instagram face filter
facefilter-cnet-still

Make your own Instagram face filter

How to cut the cord: 7 questions you need to answer
7-allfinished.png

How to cut the cord: 7 questions you need to answer

What to do if you lose your vaccination card, and how to never lose it again
yt-vaccine-card-lost-3

What to do if you lose your vaccination card, and how to never lose it again