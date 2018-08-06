Your video, "Google questioned over Chinese search engine rumours, Amazon removes neo-Nazi listings"

Google questioned over Chinese search engine rumours, Amazon removes neo-Nazi listings

In today's big tech news, Senators question Google over its plans in China, Amazon responds to concerns about neo-Nazi listings and OpenAI beats humans at Dota 2.
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter right now. A bipartisan group of senators has written to Google following reports the company is working on a Chinese search engine that would blacklist references to human rights, democracy, and peaceful protest. In a letter sent to Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Friday, the senators described the reports as deeply troubling Saying a censored search engine would risk making Google complicit in human rights abuses. In a statement Google said it has invested in and made apps for the Chinese market but would not comment on speculation about future plans. [MUSIC] Amazon has removed a raft of Neo-Nazi product from its site after a study revealed listings for children's baby [UNKNOWN] toys and clothing emblazoned with Nazi and white nationalist imagery. In July, US Representative Kate Ellison wrote Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos saying, a staggering amount of Neo-Nazi paraphernalia was listed on the site. In response, Amazon now says it has removed the listings and whooped the sellers. Adding that it immediately investigates any sellers that violates its policies. [MUSIC] And finally, OpenAI five, the video game playing AI backed by inward mask has defeated a team of the world's leading Dota 2 players. The system of five neural networks trains by playing 180 years worth of games against itself everyday. On Sunday, it beat five of the world's best human players two games to one thanks to tweaks in its neural networks to boost reaction times. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the c/net tech today app in the Apple or Google Play stores.

