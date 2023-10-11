Google Pixel Watch 2 Review: Steps in the Right Direction 5:57 Watch Now

Google Pixel Watch 2 Review: Steps in the Right Direction

Oct 11, 2023 Smartwatches

Speaker 1: The Pixel Watch Speaker 2: Two is the Speaker 1: Upgrade I've been waiting for the most part, it doesn't get everything right, but Google does fill in many of the Speaker 2: Gaps Speaker 1: That the first one was missing. The Pixel Watch two has automatic workout detection, a smoother crown for scrolling, an impressively accurate heart rate sensor, and the same stress tracking features found on the Fitbit. Sense two, the Pixel Watch two gains a few new exercise tools. You can now set goals based on heart rate zones and pace [00:00:30] with the watch alerting you when you move in and out of those targets. This could be useful if you're training for a race, although these features aren't as robust as some of the running tools you get on a proper sports watch, like those made by garment. But for me it was just enough to encourage me to pick up the pace when I was falling behind on my run. However, keep in mind that Google's website does say that these features are coming to the original Pixel Watch soon, so don't upgrade to just for these features alone. Speaker 1: Google also says the Pixel Watch two can measure heart rate more [00:01:00] accurately thanks to a new algorithm and the Watch's multi-path sensors, I tried this by testing the Pixel Watch two against a polar chest strap and I have to say the results were impressive. The Pixel Watch two was only a beat or two off in most cases, and sometimes it even matched the polar chest strap beat for beat. If you're anything like me, you probably forget to end the workout on your watch when you're finished. Most smart watches know this and can automatically detect when a workout is finished and prompt you to end it. This was a major [00:01:30] shortcoming of the First Pixel Watch, but luckily Google has fixed it this time around The Pixel Watch two can automatically detect certain workouts like walking, running, and treadmill and prompt you to start or stop a workout as needed. This works for me both when walking outside and on the treadmill. The Pixel Speaker 2: Watch two has Speaker 1: Several health sensors and these Speaker 2: Generally behave the same way they do in Fitbit smartwatches. That's to say that they factor into overall Speaker 1: Health readings rather Speaker 2: Than being used for spot checks. For example, skin temperature is one metric that Fitbit [00:02:00] looks at when it's detecting possible signs of stress Speaker 1: And Speaker 2: Blood oxygen factors into your sleep readings. Speaking of stress, the Pixel Watch two has the same stress tracking features as the Fitbit Sense to that means it can passively monitor for body responses throughout the day. It does this by combining readings from a continuous electrodermal activity sensor, which measures microscopic beads of sweat on the skin along with factors like skin temperature, heart rate, and heart rate variability. As is the case with many Fitbit products, you [00:02:30] need a Fitbit premium subscription to unlock all of the watches insights. That includes one of my favorite features, the Daily Readiness score, which tells you if your body is well rested and up for a tough workout or if you need to take a break. Speaker 1: That's one Speaker 2: Key factor that differentiates Speaker 1: Fitbit and Google's Pixel Speaker 2: Watch Speaker 1: From Speaker 2: The Samsung Galaxy Watch six and the Apple Watch series nine. The Pixel Watch two has a new quad core Speaker 1: Processor, which Speaker 2: Should bring faster performance than the originals Speaker 1: Of dual core Speaker 2: Processor. Overall, [00:03:00] scrolling and swiping around the operating system felt pretty smooth and responsive, although there was sometimes a slight delay when I pushed in the Crown to view my app list, but the bigger improvement in my opinion is the new crown on the side of the watch. It feels much more smooth and easier to twist, whereas the Crown on the first one sometimes felt like there was a bit of resistance to it. Google also says Battery Life is improved on the Pixel Watch too now that it can last for 24 hours with the always on display activated. I found these claims to generally [00:03:30] be pretty accurate since it lasted more than 24 hours with the always on display on. But keep in mind that was a relatively light day when I didn't record any workouts, but on a more demanding day when I ran outdoors with the G P S active, the battery drained much more quickly. Speaker 2: I really wish Google could find a way to make the Pixel watches battery last even longer, but Google did at least speed up the amount of time it takes to charge your Pixel. Watch the Pixel Watch two replenished 97% of its battery in an [00:04:00] hour while the first Pixel watch only replenished 81% of its battery in the same time. That's basically a full charge from 0% to almost 100% in just an hour. The Pixel Watch two has the same sleek design as the first model, making it one of the best looking smart watches around even though it has an aluminum design instead of the first one. Stainless steel look, I don't necessarily mind this because it's really the pixel watch's curved glass that makes it stand out, but the same thick black bezels are still present [00:04:30] on the second model. You won't notice these most of the time, but if you're using an app or a watch face that doesn't have a black background, you can see them overall. Speaker 2: The Pixel Watch two is probably the best looking Android smartwatch you can buy today, and that's important because it's a device that you wear all day. It's this combined with some of the improvements I mentioned earlier, like the new stress tracking tools from Fitbit and automatic workout detection that make it one of my favorite [00:05:00] Android Smart watches so far. But there are some improvements I would still love to see, especially given the watches high price of $350. For one, I would love to see longer Battery Life, which would make the Pixel Watch two much more useful. As a sleep tracker, you also have to pay $10 a month for Fitbit Premium to get the most out of the watch, and the watch only comes in one size option. And while I do love the Pixel Watch is designed, those black bezels that frame the screen are still pretty obvious on this model, especially [00:05:30] when you're looking at something that isn't just the plain watch face. So what do you think of the Pixel Watch too? Let me know in the comments. Don't forget to follow CNET for more pixel coverage. Also, check out our full written review for even more details about the Pixel watch too, including some features we didn't cover in this video, like the safety features. Thanks for watching and I'll see you next time.