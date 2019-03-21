Google fined $1.7B in EU, Oculus debuts Rift S

This is c|net, and here are the stories that matter right now.
Google has been fined $1.7 billion for abusive online ad practices in the EU.
The ECC says Google used its market dominance to restrict its rivals from placing search ads on third-party websites, a major competition violation.
This is the third fine brought upon Google in the last three years, totaling just under 10 billion dollars altogether.
Apple has debuted a refresh version of its wireless AirPods, offering better battery life, 50 percent more talk time and compatibility with Siri.
The wireless charging case is now a $40 upgrade Instead of being included, which brings the whole package to $200, though the buds still work with the legacy charging case.
No word yet on whether or not they address issues like we'd face.
And finally, Oculus has revealed its next PC based VR headset during GDC 2019.
It's called the Rift S. It includes sensors that track out, meaning there's no need to set up external sensors, to allow for free roaming, room scale VR gaming.
The Rift S also adds a bump in the fidelity department by increasing the per eye resolution, and also word is, it's a more comfortable headset to wear.
Look for the Rift S sometime this spring for $400
[MUSIC]
You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.
[MUSIC]