First Look at the Tech Inside the $2.3B MSG Sphere
Speaker 1: Up here at Big Dome Studios in Burbank, where they test out all the new technology for that $2.3 billion sphere in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, they won't let me film inside, but I'm gonna do my best to explain to you all the different demos we're gonna get today. Let's check it out. You've probably seen clips or videos of the massive sphere going around on social media. We talked to M S G Ventures, c e o, David Dibel to get the lowdown on the technology. Powering this first of its kind venue. Speaker 2: We like to think that we're creating experiences that is VR life, but you don't need the goggle. Speaker 1: [00:00:30] This monumental effort has required the development of brand new technologies, including audio, video, and camera systems, several of which I got to experience during my visit to Big Dome. I'll leave timestamps down below if you'd like to skip around. Now let's get started with our first demo. How the heck do you create immersive audio inside a sphere? Speaker 2: It's a curved structure and 3 million cubic feet in volume. Curved performance poles are phenomenal for viewing. It's a nightmare for audio. Speaker 1: [00:01:00] They partnered with Hollow Plot, a Berlin based tech company, breaking new ground in wavefield synthesis and beam forming audio for use inside the echoy setting of subways. Basically, this technology allows sound to be projected more precisely through space to the point that people sitting in different sections can hear different languages, different instruments, or different audio elements. For example, in one of the demos I heard they applied this to languages. Depending on where I stood, I could hear the audio in English, Chinese, [00:01:30] or Arabic. I also heard it applied to music with different areas in space, highlighting different instruments. I also heard a demo that made it sound as if an actor was walking towards me and speaking right into my ear. Speaker 2: We have about 164,000 individual drivers, uh, on that system, and they are all, uh, individually addressable. Each panel has a built-in microphone, so they listen to themselves and tune in real time. Speaker 1: This demo was only a small [00:02:00] fraction of what will be experienced inside the full size sphere, but it didn't stop there. Inside a mixing room where artists can prepare their audio for playback on the spheres system, I got to feel a gust of wind from something like an air cannon, which showed how the sphere system plans to create a sense of touch to go along with their audio system. There were also hints that things like humidity, temperature, and even smells could potentially be utilized for artistic effect as well. The next demo was of a one quarter scale screen. While sitting [00:02:30] down, we got a taste of the challenging acoustics engineers were battling inside the sphere as our voices bounced off the curved screen. I was told that inside the Las Vegas sphere, the LEDs that make up the full size screen are farther apart than the ones in the quarter scale model. Speaker 1: So sound travels through them rather than bouncing back at the audience. On that one quarter scale screen, we were treated to a diverse array of test clips filmed specifically to explore the possibilities of a screen of that size and shape. I'll be using clips from Getty [00:03:00] to give a sense of what I saw, but just to be clear, these are not the actual clips. The first clip was a camera traveling slowly through a forest. Then I saw tests of various camera moves, an underwater scene, and perhaps most memorably a roller coaster That felt uncannily real. One thing that struck me about the viewing experience is how immersive it was. I could tilt my head all the way up and still not see the edge of the screen. Speaker 2: The learnings in vr, the virtual reality world, apply directly [00:03:30] to what we're trying to do here. 'cause we like to think that we're creating experiences that is vr like, but you don't need the goggle. Speaker 1: Some of these images that I saw were captured by multiple cameras put together in an array and then stitched together after the fact in post-production, while other videos were captured with a brand new camera developed by the M S G sphere team, specifically for the Sphere's unique aspect ratio, which is far larger than imax, the camera called Big Sky has a whopping 16 K resolution. Speaker 2: [00:04:00] Matter of fact, the big Sky system is going up into the International Space Station next year, uh, and it's going on, uh, an e v a extra vehicular activity, spacewalk to, uh, photograph the heavens and back on our own blue planet. Speaker 1: Altogether, the countless engineering challenges resulted in the budget ballooning from a predicted 1.2 billion in 2018 to $2.3 billion. Speaker 2: We didn't know what this medium was gonna present to us. It was testing, test, learn, test, learn, test, learn. Speaker 1: The sphere [00:04:30] is opening this September with a performance by U two, followed shortly after by a special film presentation from Darren Aronofsky called Postcard from Earth. Tickets on the Sphere website are shown to cost between 49 and $199. As always, thanks so much for watching. I'm your host, Jesse Oral. See you next time with the fam.
Up Next
Turning Wave Power Into Electricity, Hydrogen Fuel and Fresh Water
Turning Wave Power Into Electricity, Hydrogen Fuel and Fresh Water
Ample's Next-Generation EV Battery-Swapping Station
Ample's Next-Generation EV Battery-Swapping Station
No Driver? No Problem. Building Autonomous EV Systems
No Driver? No Problem. Building Autonomous EV Systems
How the World's Largest Metal 3D Printer Makes Rockets
How the World's Largest Metal 3D Printer Makes Rockets
How This Lab Produced a Historic Nuclear Fusion Reaction
How This Lab Produced a Historic Nuclear Fusion Reaction
Inside a New Vertical Farm Full of Robots
Inside a New Vertical Farm Full of Robots
Watch How Scientists Can 3D-Print Human Heart Tissue
Watch How Scientists Can 3D-Print Human Heart Tissue
This Personal Flying Machine Costs Under $100,000
This Personal Flying Machine Costs Under $100,000
You Can Smash This Disposable Cup and Leave It on the Ground
You Can Smash This Disposable Cup and Leave It on the Ground
Tech Shows
The Apple Core
The Apple Core
Alphabet City
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
The Daily Charge
What the Future
What the Future
Tech Today
Tech Today
Latest News All latest news
First Look at the Tech Inside the $2.3B MSG Sphere
First Look at the Tech Inside the $2.3B MSG Sphere
DreamCloud Premier Rest Mattress Review: Most Plush Luxury Bed?
DreamCloud Premier Rest Mattress Review: Most Plush Luxury Bed?
Galaxy Z Flip 5: First Impressions From Seoul, Korea
Galaxy Z Flip 5: First Impressions From Seoul, Korea
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 vs. Pixel Tablet: Price, Feature Comparison
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 vs. Pixel Tablet: Price, Feature Comparison
Will Apple Join the Silicon Valley Midlife Crisis?
Will Apple Join the Silicon Valley Midlife Crisis?
Most Popular All most popular
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Hands-On: Same Phone, Better Design
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Hands-On: Same Phone, Better Design
Subsea Internet Cables Light Up the Bottom of the World's Oceans
Subsea Internet Cables Light Up the Bottom of the World's Oceans
Galaxy Z Flip 5: First Impressions From Seoul, Korea
Galaxy Z Flip 5: First Impressions From Seoul, Korea
Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Z Flip 3 and 4: How Do the Specs Stack Up?
Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Z Flip 3 and 4: How Do the Specs Stack Up?
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: AMOLED Android in Three Sizes
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: AMOLED Android in Three Sizes
Latest Products All latest products
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Hands-On: A Bigger Screen Goes a Long Way
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Hands-On: A Bigger Screen Goes a Long Way
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: AMOLED Android in Three Sizes
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: AMOLED Android in Three Sizes
Transformers Grimlock Auto-Transforms and Bites on Command
Transformers Grimlock Auto-Transforms and Bites on Command
We Tried iOS 17 for Ourselves and We're Impressed So Far
We Tried iOS 17 for Ourselves and We're Impressed So Far
Nothing's Sequel Gets a Lot Right
Nothing's Sequel Gets a Lot Right
Latest How To All how to videos
How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps
How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps
How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI
How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI
3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try
3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try
Google's Bard AI: Here's How to Get Started
Google's Bard AI: Here's How to Get Started
How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat
How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat
How to Install Ring's New Car Cam