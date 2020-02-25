Firefox just got a lot more private

Transcript
Transcription not available for Firefox just got a lot more private.
From article: Firefox enables network privacy feature for users in US

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

80 episodes

Alphabet City

81 episodes

CNET Top 5

847 episodes

The Daily Charge

951 episodes

What the Future

333 episodes

Tech Today

1119 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Firefox just got a lot more private

2:33

Schools are tracking kids and that raises all kinds of questions (The Daily Charge, 2/25/2020)

9:20

How schools could use phones to track your kids

3:38

Inside Amazon's brand-new cashierless grocery store

4:10

Xbox Series X gets updated specs and neat features

4:17

Sony's Xperia Pro will have 5G but does anyone still care?

3:14

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

The iPhone SE 2 March launch event is on the horizon

5:05

Inside Amazon's brand-new cashierless grocery store

4:10

First look at an Alexa-powered kitchen for kids

6:03

How scientists accidentally turned trash into valuable graphene

3:51

A Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer might be the only car you'll ever want

8:30

Top 5 ways to supercharge Netflix

4:21

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Galaxy Z Flip is the best foldable phone so far

13:48

Apple's $5K Pro Display XDR is a good deal for the right person

6:37

Lenovo Chromebook C340-11: A budget friendly basic student chromebook

3:04

Galaxy Z Flip first impressions

4:27

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's 100x zoom makes snooping easier

5:02

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus first look: Longer battery life for $149

3:54

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Galaxy Z Flip: 8 features to try on your new foldable phone

5:08

How to use the new Apple Maps

1:31

How to take Mac screenshots

2:08

Windows 10: Try these hidden features right now

2:51

A beginner's guide to making a YouTube video

6:41

Are your login credentials on the dark web? Find out right now

2:08