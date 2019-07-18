Tech Today

Elon Musk's Neuralink intros brain-computer tech, yet another new Nintendo Switch

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter, right now. Neuralink, Elon Musk's startup that's trying to directly link brains to computers, has developed a system to feed thousands of electrical probes into a brain and hopes to start human testing in 2020. Musk claims it's already working in animal tests, saying a monkey has been Been able to control a computer with his brain, one goal along the way for Neuralink is for people to be able to type 40 words per minute just by thinking. Nintendo of Japan just released yet another new Switch console that promises better battery life. This comes just a few days after the Switch Lite was announced Smaller, portable only console that will hit the US in September. But this better battery switches the same size and price as the original and were released in mid August. And finally, to the surprise of probably no one Amazon's 48 hour Prime Day Sale drove the company's biggest day of new Prime sign ups. The company said it moved more than 175 million items, surpassing Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Of course, Amazon products did well too, but the Echo Dot and Fire TV Sticks sitting among the best zoned devices. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.

