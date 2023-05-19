Eight Sleep Mattress Review: A Smart Bed for Your Home 7:55 Watch Now

May 19, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: Is what is arguably the most high-tech bed that we have ever tested over here. Worth the price tag or we're talking about that in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen, and in this video we're gonna be talking about the eight sleep pod system. Now I would just normally say mattress, but this is way more than a mattress and that's basically what we're be covering in today's video. Everything you wanna know about the whole eight sleep thing, it's pretty interesting. There's gonna be a ton of information linked for you in the description. If you wanna learn more, including [00:00:30] full written reviews, any discounts we can find will be linked down there. Just a ton of resources to help you with your online mattress search. And if you find this video interesting or helpful, make sure you give it a thumbs up and you subscribe to the channel. Let's just kick this video off by covering the general policies you should expect should you decide to purchase something from eight sleep. Speaker 1: Now, we did get sent this stuff for free from eight sleep so we could test it out and tell you all about it, but if you get one for yourself, you're gonna start with free shipping and the shipping is going to be free even if you go with just the cover or the whole mattress itself, which we'll talk about more in detail later on in the video. [00:01:00] And if you decide to purchase just the cover, again, we're gonna talk about that later. You're gonna be looking at a 30 night trial period, but if you decide to get the mattress combined with the cover, you're looking at a hundred nights. If you decide within those trial periods that you don't like your eight sleep product, you can return a angular full refund. But if you decide to keep your eight sleep set up, you're looking at only a two year warranty, which is pretty low in comparison to a lot of other mattress products that we test. Speaker 1: This is probably because there's a lot more that goes into the whole eight sleep system as opposed to [00:01:30] just coils and foams and cotton and stuff like that from other mattresses. But that's just something to keep in mind. But enough about all the policy stuff I did kind of breeze over it because it can vary so widely depending on what you'd actually decide to purchase made sleep. And let's just get in the more important stuff like what's the deal with eight sleep. So they have their pod three system. You can either purchase the cover by itself and put it on virtually any mattress or you can purchase the cover with their own proprietary eight sleep mattress. And let's just talk about what's so special about this cover because there is [00:02:00] a lot to cover <laugh> [inaudible]. Speaker 1: So with this cover, it actually has a hose attachment that you can put either at the foot of the bed or the head of the bed and it plugs into the eight sleep pod. This thing looks somewhat like an old computer tower and you can actually fill it up with water and you might be able to see where I'm going with this. You connect your phone with the eight sleep app to the pod and it provides you with amazing temperature control, hot or cool. With the eight sleep app, you can set your temperature to [00:02:30] pretty much whatever you like within a certain range. You can go from extremely cold if you're sleeping in the summertime or extremely warm if you're sleeping in the wintertime and you want to help save on energy bills or something. Pretty much all cooling mattresses that we've tested over here, like even the Tempur-Pedic Luxe breeze mattresses, which sleep extremely cool, the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Mattress, these mattresses only help you sleep cooler and they achieve this by having covers that are actively cool to the touch with a phase change material and being extremely breathable [00:03:00] with eight sleep, however, it's actively pumping hot or cold water through the mattress. Speaker 1: If you feel the cover, you will notice that it has these little capillaries that all of the water is flowing through and we've honestly never really seen anything like it can actually control the temperature independently on each side of the mattress. So there's gonna be no alienating your sleeping partner. If you want your mattress to be extremely cool and they want theirs to be extremely warm, you're good on that front and on the app you can actually schedule the temperature. So if right when you go to bed you want your mattress to be nice and warm as you're getting [00:03:30] bundled up and then get cooler throughout the night, you can set that up and it even has an autopilot system that just tries to guess temperature's gonna work best for you. We've never really seen such precise temperature control on any other mattress. We've tested a lot of really good cooling beds, but we've never really seen a bed. Speaker 1: That can also be a warm sleeping mattress if that's what your preference is. And the features of the cover go way beyond just the temperature control. I think that is gonna be the favorite feature for most people who are interested in this particular mattress. But it also includes sleep tracking. So if you don't want to have a wearable [00:04:00] that tracks your sleep, the mattress will actually track the sleep for you in the eight sleep app. It also includes an alarm system so you can set what time you wanna wake up and it creates a gentle wake up cycle with some slight vibration and increasing in temperature inside the sleep tracking. It tracks your sleep stages, your variable heart rate and all these other things. And it even now has a feature where you can get guided sleep coaching for a little bit of a subscription fee. Speaker 1: There's just an incredible amount of features packed into the cover and one of the cool things about eight sleep [00:04:30] is that you can order the cover separately or get a mattress plus the cover. Say you sleep on a mattress right now that you really, really like and you're really interested in the whole eight sleep system, you can just purchase the cover and attach it to your current mattress, which I think is an incredibly nice feature to have. When we initially reviewed eight sleep way back in the day with their model one, that was kind of our number one thing that we wanted, was to be able to attach the cover to a different mattress because while the eight sleep pod three mattress [00:05:00] is just fine, it might not be everyone's cup of tea. The mattress itself comes in three different versions. The pod two, the pod three, and the pod three max. Speaker 1: The pod two is kind of the most basic, it's just a four layer foam mattress with more of a flat neutral foam feel. And then the pod three includes an extra layer of foam for some added pressure relief. And then the pod three max is a six layer foam mattress with a little bit extra cooling material inside the mattress that is independent of the cover. Or like I've said [00:05:30] before, if you have a mattress you like already or you're looking for something a bit more specialized like a memory foam bed or maybe a latex foam bed, but you still want all of these pod three features, you can just buy the cover by itself. Now if you're interested in only the cover for eight sleep, I would 100% recommend spending up to just get the pod three cover with perfect fit. You also have the option to get the pod two or the regular pod three without perfect fit, but those two are only gonna fit mattresses in the 10 to 11 inch height profile. Speaker 1: And [00:06:00] that's not all mattresses really popular beds like Casper and Purple Hybrid stuff like that are not gonna fit this height profile. And you know, if you upgrade your mattress in the future, you don't want to have to upgrade the cover as well because it doesn't fit anymore. The Base Model Pod two covers going to be around $1,900 for a queen size and then the pod three cover with Perfect Fit is gonna be around 2300. And speaking of price, let's talk about the eight sleep pod cover with the mattress. The most high-end model, the eight sleep Pod three max is gonna be close to $4,000 for a [00:06:30] queen size. It puts it in the same tier with beds like Tempur-Pedic and the really high-end beds from purple. It will occasionally go on discount, but we haven't really seen super steep discounts on eight sleep. Whatever we can find will be linked down below in the description. Speaker 1: If you're just looking at the base model pod two, which doesn't actually have all the extra features of the Pod three and is only a four layer mattress, you're looking at about 2,800 bucks. And that leaves us with the question, who should think about getting into the whole eight sleep pod system, whether it be the whole mattress or just the cover. And I think this is for the type of person [00:07:00] who has a bit of money to spend and really wants to optimize their sleep. You wanna be able to track your sleep cycles, you wanna be able to experiment with what temperature is ideal for you to sleep in and you just want to be able to really maximize those hours spent sleeping. And I could see that being quite a few people, especially if you are a more high performance athlete or something like that, or you just really, really like to sleep and you wanna make sure you are getting the best out of it. Speaker 1: But let's know what you think right down below in the section, [00:07:30] we'd love to get your thoughts and if you have any additional questions, write them down there as well. We'll do our best to answer them. And again, make sure you look down below in the description, tons of stuff to help you with your mattress search, including full written reviews of eight sleep best list comparisons and any discounts we can find. If you found this video helpful or interesting, make sure you give it thumb up and you subscribe to the channel by. This is gonna do it for me. This is Onus Scene at home. I'll see you in the next one.