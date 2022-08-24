DualSense Edge: PS5's First Pro Controller 4:43 Watch Now

Aug 24 2022 Tech

Speaker 1: Sony just announced the PlayStation five dual sense edge controller, an enhanced pro controller that adds a number of additional customization features to the PS. Five's already impressive. Dual sense. Let's talk about all the details revealed and how it compares to some similar gaming controllers already on the market. During games com's opening night live presentation, host Jeff Keely took to the stage [00:00:30] to announce the new controller on Sony's behalf. Speaker 2: The dual sense edge. It's a high performance ultra customizable wireless PlayStation, five controller designed by PlayStation. And you see there, you can Speaker 1: Have your, the new controller, which PlayStation is calling. The dual sense edge is a pro version of the standard PS five dual sense controller. That original controller got its dual sense name from its ability to relay specific vibration. During gameplay. Sony says this new edge controller is designed to give you [00:01:00] an edge in gameplay by allowing you to create custom controls and craft your own unique gaming experience, tailored to your play style. We've seen pro controllers in the past from other console and hardware manufacturers. Microsoft has their Xbox elite wireless controller, which has already seen two generations. While third parties like scuff have the reflex line of PS five controllers over on the PlayStation blog. Sony has pointed out four new features of [00:01:30] the edge controller worth your attention. The first is the ultra customizable controls. The edge controller will allow you to remap or even deactivate specific button inputs. Speaker 1: It will also allow you to fine tune your analog stick sensitivity, including the dead zones, which is the distance your analog stick moves before it's recognized in game. The controller will also let you adjust the travel distance of each trigger. A curious feature since one of the dual senses unique capabilities was allowing games to adjust the sensitivity [00:02:00] and friction of the triggers based on in game settings. For example, pulling the bow string back in horizon forbidden west was harder to press than shooting a gun in call duty, regardless. PlayStation points out that by being able to reduce your triggers, travel distance, faster inputs in competitive settings are now a possibility. The next noteworthy feature is the controller's ability to save multiple control profiles. After setting up your ideal controller layout, you can save that combination and swap between [00:02:30] profiles on the fly. This is a great feature. Speaker 1: If you're someone who shares their game console with friends and family, or even if you have specific controller preferences for specific games, for example, maybe you like the default settings for most narrative games, but needs something with higher sensitivity when playing first person shooters. It's also worth noting that in the released photos, we can see the triggers now have additional textured grooves, the next feature, and one we've come to expect from similar pro style controllers is the ability to change out the [00:03:00] analog stick caps and modules. There will be three types of swappable stick caps, standard high dome, and low dome. Again, this allows for more user preference when deciding what feels better on the thumbs for specific games along the same lines, players will be able to replace the analog sticks themselves. If anything happens to break and Sony points out that replacement stick modules will be sold separately. Speaker 1: Another standard, but welcomed feature is the inclusion of back buttons that can also be swapped out. [00:03:30] The two swappable sets, including half dome and lever shapes can be bound to any other button input. Last generation we saw Sony release a back button attachment for their dual shock four controllers that allowed for a similar setup. Surprisingly, the edge controller only seems to have two back buttons, one on each side, which is half as many as the Xbox elite and scuff controllers we've seen in the past. In fact, even the steam deck has two back buttons on each side for a total of four players [00:04:00] who purchase the edge controller will also get a couple of accessories, included a USBC braided cable, which uses a connector housing to lock into the controller and a carrying case to hold the controller and additional components together. While also allowing for pass through charging. As of right now, there is no launch window or pricing for the dual sends edge. But if we look at similar controllers on the market, we can assume this one will retail somewhere around $200. So what do you think, do you currently use [00:04:30] a pro controller? Are you a fan of back buttons? Is there a feature Sony is missing that you hope to see added before launch? Let me know in the comments.