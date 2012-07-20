CNET First Look
Does iRiver's Sound Donut sound yummy?New portable Bluetooth speaker is shaped like a breakfast treat -- or a life preserver.
Transcript
I'm David Carnoy executive editor for cnet.com and I'm here with the idea -- blank sound -- that. That's right this is the blank. Brand -- and this is a Bluetooth. Portable speaker. Is oddly shaped as the -- and it's very easy to carry around with you has it built in rechargeable battery that gives you about. Nine hours of streaming audio it also has a built in speakerphone capability. And really that is the strong point of this speaker it does perform well as a speaker phone. And laid down on a desk it looks -- desk as an appealing design becomes and if you different colors and costs 9999. -- it's not is good. For music as bit -- sound -- could pair this with your Smartphone Android. IOS. IPhone -- or your tablet would that be an iPad or an Android based tablet. And it does augment the sound of those devices. It just not great for music it's a little bit and on the base as I said. So you Polly wanna with this for casual -- -- music that uses more as a speakerphone. And also as a potential movies listening speaker. This does play fairly loud -- but the good news is it does heavy rubberized bottom. On so it's not gonna slide around shiny slick surfaces -- -- extras go this does have. And auxiliary input for non Bluetooth devices. It also has some nice. Touch buttons on the surface those light up blu -- it kind of cool look especially in the dark. I'm David Carnoy and that's the I river blank sound on it to speaker.