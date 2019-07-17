Check out Firefox's new content-blocking tools

[MUSIC]
The latest Firefox web browser can help you protect your data as you visit various websites.
The biggest threats include trackers, cryptominers, and fingerprinters.
But now with the browser's new privacy and security controls, Firefox can give you some protection.
Here's how to set them up and use them First, make sure you have the most recent version, Firefox 68.
You can check which version you're running by selecting About Firefox on the Firefox menu.
The version number is right below the Firefox Quantum name.
Now to guard against trackers, go to the menu button over on the right and select Preferences.
In the preferences Window click privacy and security.
Here you choose which privacy settings you wanna use.
Standard protection blocks Windows in third party tracking cookies.
Strict protection blocks trackers and all Windows along with third party tracking cookies and custom that you fine tune what you wanna block including Cryptominers and fingerprinters.
After you make your selection a button called reload all tabs will appear.
Click it to apply your new Tracking Protection and just a heads up, you may need to go back and adjust your privacy settings as some of your favorite sites behave strangely after you start blocking tracker You can also turn on do not track here to signal the websites you don't want to be tracked.
But remember, sites don't have to honor this request.
In fact, turning on do not track can be one of the bits of information advertisers use the fingerprint your browser.
[MUSIC]
Up Next
Amazon Prime Day 2019: 5 ways to win
1:31
Amazon Prime Day 2019: Everything to know
1:43
Try this Amazon Assistant tool for Prime Day deals
1:26
Supercharge your dryer by cleaning its vent
1:37
How to install the Ring Door View Cam
1:53
How to take Windows 10 screenshots
2:04
Turn a photo of data into a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet
2:37
How to detect malicious apps on your Android phone