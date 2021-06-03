Amazon Prime Day announced, SpaceX signs deal to ferry more space tourists to the ISS
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
Amazon Prime Day is officially slated for June 21 and 22nd of this year, but this time around the company will go head to head with another mega retailer.
Walmart announced its deals for days annual sales event would also take place the same week as Prime Day.
Running June 20th through 23rd.
Both companies plan to offer savings comparable to Black Friday and will include products spanning electronics, beauty, home and more.
Axiom Space and SpaceX announced they're sending more tourists to the International Space Station.
A new deal adds three more private space flights to one already approved by NASA and scheduled for early 2022.
Axiom says these missions are precursor missions to begin installing its own modules to the ISS in 2024 with plans to detach and operate its own independent space station By 2028, and finally Facebook held its annual F8 developer conference and reiterated its vision for Facebook to be the primary way people in businesses communicate.
The company.
But he showed off direct communication between businesses and customers using Facebook Messenger, as well as new video call effects using spark AR it's augmented reality software.
