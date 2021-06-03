Amazon Prime Day announced, SpaceX signs deal to ferry more space tourists to the ISS

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Amazon Prime Day is officially slated for June 21 and 22nd of this year, but this time around the company will go head to head with another mega retailer. Walmart announced its deals for days annual sales event would also take place the same week as Prime Day. Running June 20th through 23rd. Both companies plan to offer savings comparable to Black Friday and will include products spanning electronics, beauty, home and more. Axiom Space and SpaceX announced they're sending more tourists to the International Space Station. A new deal adds three more private space flights to one already approved by NASA and scheduled for early 2022. Axiom says these missions are precursor missions to begin installing its own modules to the ISS in 2024 with plans to detach and operate its own independent space station By 2028, and finally Facebook held its annual F8 developer conference and reiterated its vision for Facebook to be the primary way people in businesses communicate. The company. But he showed off direct communication between businesses and customers using Facebook Messenger, as well as new video call effects using spark AR it's augmented reality software. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

100 episodes

Alphabet City

102 episodes

CNET Top 5

866 episodes

The Daily Charge

974 episodes

What the Future

357 episodes

Tech Today

1523 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

AMD, Tesla partner up

6:02

New Beats earbuds revealed by LeBron James?

4:06

USB-C gets big power boost

2:28

Amazon's MGM takeover is big for Prime Video -- but not like you'd think

3:34

Epic v. Apple trial recap, what's next

5:45

Apple TV's new remote is the upgrade we needed

3:35

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

How the world's most powerful tidal turbine generates power

4:20

Toyota BZ4X Concept has a clunky name and a cool look

1:48

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

Millions lack broadband at a time when they must have it. Now what?

14:41

2022 Toyota GR86 keeps it simple

1:50

UN Report: Drone attacked soldiers on its own

1:40

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Everything we want from Ring's new drone cam

5:29

Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV: Brighter than OLED, but is it better?

8:51

Mesh Wi-Fi or range extenders? Pick the best option for you

5:11

Electric skates are scary but also a lot of fun

6:46

Apple TV's new remote is the upgrade we needed

3:35

What Apple's M1 and 5G do for the new iPad Pro

11:12

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Use Google Home and Nest devices to enjoy free audio books (and Audible books too)

4:28

The Cheapskate Hall of Fame: The first 7 inductees

3:07

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40