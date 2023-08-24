Allswell Organic Mattress Review: The Best Cheap Natural Bed? 5:31 Watch Now

Aug 24, 2023

Speaker 1: So pretty much everything about the Oswell Organic Mattress almost seems too good to be true, but is that actually the case? We're gonna talk about that in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm a cnet, and we have our solar review of the brand new Oswell Organic Mattress. Now, if you're familiar with Oswell as a brand, they're actually owned by Walmart and they are known for having some very affordable yet high quality mattresses. And the Oswell Organic is no exception. [00:00:30] We have more info about it down below in the description, including any discounts we can find on it, and we're gonna have a lot of stuff in there to help you through online mattress search. And if you find this video, help me understand, give a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. We really appreciate it. Let's just dive right in by covering the policy information for the Swell Organic. This is stuff you should expect should you actually decide to pick it up for yourself online. This is stuff like shipping returns, trial periods, and warranties. Speaker 1: We're just gonna throw 'em up on screen here so you can read them. It's pretty standard. You shouldn't pay anything extra shipping. It will arrive in a box. You get a hundred night trial period with free returns within the trial period. And this is backed by a standard 10 year warranty. [00:01:00] If you want more information about these policies, make sure you look down below. In the description, we've got detailed stuff, including on how to actually return a mattress. Let's get into the bed itself. Now, starting with its construction now it has a base support layer of recycled steel pocketed coils. Recycled steel coils are pretty popular in mattresses like this. It kind of adds to the whole eco-friendly nature of the bed. And we'll talk about the eco-friendly nature with the additional layers, which includes a pretty thick layer of latex foam. Now this latex foam is actually certified organic. Speaker 1: Not all mattresses that use latex [00:01:30] foam have their latex foam as certified organic. Most of them are, and there's a surprising amount of certifications in this mattress given the price point, which we'll talk about a little bit later. And then above that latex foam, you actually have another layer of certified organic wool, which does add to the overall softness of the mattress and adds a bit more comfort while acting as a natural fire barrier, which is always nice. And then the covers made of, you guessed it, certified organic cotton. Now this is how the vast majority of latex foam hybrids like this are constructed. It's pretty popular. [00:02:00] It's kind of like a, you know, if it ain't broke, don't fix it sort of thing. And it gives this mattress a pretty distinctive feel, which is dominated by that latex foam layer. Latex foam is pretty unique, and it usually goes in mattresses like this that are trying to be more natural and organic because it's actually naturally derived from the sap of a rubber tree as opposed to being chemical based. Speaker 1: And this stuff behaves in a very distinctive way. This stuff is super responsive, so when you relieve pressure from it, like if you rotate from your back to your side, it snaps back into its original shape almost immediately, which is very [00:02:30] unlike something like a memory foam. But I kind of describe latex foam as being almost the exact opposite of a memory foam for this reason. So you get a nice little cushion and comfort from the latex foam, but you don't really sink into it very much. Doesn't really conform to your body all that much either. Me personally, I really like the feel of latex foam beds. It's not for everyone. Someone who doesn't like a lot of bounce in their mattress probably won't like this feel. But everyone else, I think you'll probably find this to be quite comfortable, just a classic latex foam hybrid feel. Speaker 1: Let's move over the subject of firmness now. And this is another thing that the ZO Organic shares with [00:03:00] a lot of mattresses in this class, the Latex Home hybrid in that it's a little bit firmer than your average mattress. So we have this one at around a medium firm, which means it's a really nice option for back, stomach and certain combination sleepers. If you are a primary side sleeper, especially if you are more lightweight, you might feel this bed to be a bit too firm for you. In general, if you are a side sleeper, you're looking for something softer to help cradle your pressure points like your hips and your shoulders. And since lightweight, people generally feel bad so you be a bit firmer than someone heavier like me. You might wind up with a bit of hip and shoulder pain, but I think [00:03:30] most people will be able to get by on a firmness like this. Speaker 1: Maybe just not strict side sleepers. And then the last really big thing we need to talk about is pricing. This is kind of the really, really big thing that I think most people want to know because Oswell is known for having some super affordable mattresses. And I was actually pretty surprised when I saw how affordable this mattress is. You're looking at about $850 for a queen size oswell organic. That's before any discounts. Oswell will generally offer discounts around major holidays, and also if you sign up for their [00:04:00] text message service, you can often get a 15% off discount code for your first purchase from their website. So that brings that price down even more. Whatever discounts we can find, we linked down below in the description. Now that price might not stay the same. Mattress brands do change their prices around pretty regularly, and given how affordable this bed is, it wouldn't shock me if the price went up to, you know, closer to a thousand bucks because that's kind of what I'm thinking this bed probably should cost. Speaker 1: And the reason I say that is that many other latex home beds that are pretty affordable, like this one [00:04:30] don't come with as many certifications as the Oswell organic. So this thing might not have quite as many certifications as, say, the Avocado Green Mattress, which is kind of the industry leader in terms of being an eco-friendly mattress brand. They're actually carbon negative, but you're getting a lot of the same certifications in the Oswell Organic as you do in the avocado green mattress, and it's like half the price. So I think that makes this bed very compelling, and that leaves us with the question, who should consider picking up the alls organic mattress for themselves? Obviously, if you're on a tight budget and you really want something [00:05:00] more natural and organic, this is gonna be probably one of the best options available. You don't even necessarily need to be seeking out a mattress that has all these certifications in it to want this mattress. Speaker 1: If you want something that's just nice and bouncy and also a little bit firmer, you'll probably like it as well. But let's have what you think about this bed. Write us down in the comment section. We'd love to get your thoughts, and again, tons of stuff in the description to help you through online mattress search, including any discounts you might be able to find to help save you some money on this already. Pretty affordable mattress. If you found this would be helpful, interesting, give a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. That's gonna do it for me. This is on a scene at home. [00:05:30] I'll see you in the next one.