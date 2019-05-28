Adam Scott is a quiet standout

[INAUDIBLE]
a little bit, nice.
I'm Adam Scott, I'm an actor.
I think anyone under the age of like 75 is probably a Star Wars.
I clearly remembered Empire Strikes Back.
In return of the [UNKNOWN] when I was in elementary school.
So I've just, always been a Star Wars fan.
[MUSIC]
It was really weird because it was you know obviously being televised and To be thrown off guard and surprise like that on camera with an audience there is very strange is like, really cool I mean, meeting.
Mark Campbell was all I wanted as a kid so it's obviously a big deal.
I'm in a nightmare at 30,000 feet, which is a remake of nightmare 20,000 feet, I think.
William Shatner did it in the original Twilight Zone series.
There's a man out there!
What?
Look, look, he's crawling on-
[MUSIC]
Twilight Zone's my favorite show ever.
I used to stay up every night, cuz they would play reruns at 11 PM.
And being a kid, it really kind of expanded my Imagination, so yeah, I jumped at the chance to be in the Twilight Zone.
[SOUND] I'm running out of time.
[SOUND]
Beautiful, happy, nice.
I think AirPods are a real game changer.
They've just kind of subtely changed my life in a weird way.
I've found them to be kind of My favorite Apple product in a long time.
You always feel like if you commit to something it's going to change inevitably and I don't mind turning on a light switch.
It's probably safer than a human driving a car right now.
Whether it's safe or not, that's where it's all going.
[MUSIC]
I still feel like they haven't perfected the pillow.
[MUSIC]
The people, really tough, eventually got there.
But by the time we Figured it out, no one cared.
[MUSIC]
The cast, and the writing, and the directing, and Season 2 is gonna be really fun for people, it's really juicy.
Yeah, that's perfect.
I think it would be really fun to play someone that breeds rabbits.
[MUSIC]
Personal hell built just for me.
There would be really loud afternoon television advertisements blaring at all times.
It would be really hot and all the clothing would be.
Would be really tight and uncomfortable.
[LAUGH]
[MUSIC]