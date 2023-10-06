The 11 Absolute Best Anime You Should Watch in October 2023
We don't know when Attack on Titan will return, but you can stream these titles this fall.
After a busy spring and summer schedule, fall anime season is here with series like Spy x Family and Dark Gathering. Jujutsu Kaisen is still streaming new episodes, and Netflix may hook you in with Pluto later this month. And if you have a free Crunchyroll account, you're now able to watch shows like Blue Exorcist, Hell's Paradise or Tokyo Ghoul to get in the Halloween spirit.
October sees lots of new titles and seasons in the lineup, especially if you love sci-fi and fantasy series. Check out this list for a look at some of the latest anime you can stream during the month on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix and other streaming services.
Spy x Family season 2
The Forgers are back when season 2 drops on Saturday, Oct. 7. Loid goes undercover at a fancy school to schmooze with his target, a politician. How will Yor's secret assignment collide with his mission? Anya may be the only one who really keeps the peace. Stream the series on Crunchyroll each Saturday at 8:30 a.m. PT.
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
If you haven't watched the first four episodes of this series, catch them on Crunchyroll now. The show debuted Sept. 29, so you can binge it now. Based on the fantasy manga by Kanehito Yamada, the story follows Frieren, an elf magician who's inspired to start a new adventure after returning from a 50-year journey to acquire magic knowledge. Her human friends have aged, and she winds up caring for her friend's adopted child, who comes along on her next adventure.
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2
It's been over two years since Jujutsu Kaisen made its smash debut onscreen, and season 2 kicked off on July 6. The anime will continue to run through October and into late December, so keep streaming it exclusively on Crunchyroll. Return to Yuji's story and strap in for two cours in this installment that adapts Gojo's Past arc (yay, flashbacks) and the Shibuya Incident Arc.
Tokyo Revengers season 3
A new installment of the series debuted on Hulu on Oct. 3, and new episodes will air each Tuesday. In the Tenjiku Arc, viewers will see Takemichi travel to the past to try to thwart Kisaki. Count on an epic confrontation between Mikey and Izana, along with seeing how the Tenjiku gang is here to stomp out everyone affiliated with Toman. Available to stream on Hulu in the US (look for episode 14 under season 2) and on Disney Plus for international fans each week. There will be 13 episodes in this season.
The Eminence in Shadow season 2
Considered a unique, and unassuming, series in the fantasy/comedy genre, this anime returned to HiDive on Oct. 4 with more of Cid's antics. Cid and Shadow Garden venture into Lawless City, a hellhole with a red moon and a roster of three powerful baddies. But Cid is hyped to fight the Blood Queen, and things may not go as he plans. Stream season 2 of the show each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET on HiDive.
The Kingdoms of Ruin
Adonis wants revenge on the Redia Empire for the murder of his witch mentor, and once he meets the hopeful Doroka, a slave witch, they join forces with two very different goals. Is a magic-filled world better for all, or should humans have all the power? Stream the series on Crunchyroll beginning Friday, Oct. 6 at 10:30 a.m. PT.
The Ancient Magus Bride season 2, part 2
After leaving viewers with a cliff-hanger back in June, The Ancient Magus Bride returned on Oct. 5. Chise Hatori gets an invitation from the College, which may change her life and her relationship with Elias. Where will her sorcery training lead her? Watch season 2 episodes on Crunchyroll each Thursday at 8 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. E.T.
Ragna Crimson
Dragons! In a world ruled by the fierce fire-breathers, Ragna hopes to bring them down, but should that really be the endgame? Crimson and Ragna's alliance pits them against dragons, but that's not their only adversary. Season 1 debuted on Sept. 30 on Hidive and will have 24 episodes. Stream it each Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET.
Dark Gathering
Though he has an aversion to ghosts, Keitarou is a magnet for them, but a life-altering event turns him into a shut-in. He comes out of his shell to tutor Yayoi Houzuki, a young girl with the ability to see spirits. She's on a hunt to find the ghost who took her mother, and Keitarou is dragged into the supernatural fray. Their working relationship is tested even more in the new season, where hopefully, fans will see more of Eiko too. The new cour began streaming Oct. 1 on Hidive, so catch episodes each Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
Goblin Slayer II
The name says it all. Goblins do horrible things, but even their babies won't see the light of day when the Goblin Slayer is on the job. At the end of season 1, the slayer defeated the Goblin Lord and afterward revealed his face to the Priestess and the adventurers. With the gods cutting him some slack, he's on to his next fight. Stream season 2 on Fridays at 6:30 a.m. PT on Crunchyroll, beginning Oct. 6.
Pluto
A highly anticipated Netflix original, Pluto is adapted from the manga by Naoki Urasawa and Takashi Nagasaki. The story is based on 1964's Astro Boy: The Greatest Robot on Earth, and introduces a setting where humans and robots coexist. Things turn dark, however, and the robot detective Gesicht investigates the murders of powerful robots and human lawmakers.
According to Netflix's official synopsis, "As Gesicht investigates, he meets the highly advanced robot Atom, whose emotions and AI leave him questioning his own identity. Together, they uncover a dark plot that could spell the end of the world as they know it. But with the clock ticking, can they stop the greatest evil in history before it's too late?"
Pluto premieres Oct. 26 on Netflix.