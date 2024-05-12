'Demon Slayer' Season 4: How to Watch the Hashira Training Arc From Anywhere

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the anime series based on Koyoharu Gotoge's popular manga of the same name, is set to return. The story follows siblings Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko, the sole survivors of a demon attack on their family. The incident transforms Nezuko into a demon, and while Tanjiro is bent on avenging his family's deaths, he's also consumed with finding a cure for his younger sister's condition. The fantasy series is coming back with a fresh storyline and higher stakes this season.

Tanjiro really went through it in the movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Hashira Training, in which he killed Urami and Hantengu, but he thought his sister died in all the fighting. Wounded but relieved, he learned that Tamayo had good news: The Twelve Kizuki demon blood can cure humans.

As we head into the Hashira Training arc in season 4, the wicked demon king King Muzan is coming for Nezuko, hoping to devour her to become immortal. To prepare for his unwelcome arrival, the Hashira are training the corps for another dangerous showdown, and Tanjiro will get to sharpen his combat skills. Fans will also get to see Sanemi and Giyu work together -- a dynamic that's sure to entertain.

Don't miss out when Demon Slayer returns with new episodes. Here's when to watch and how a VPN could be a useful tool while streaming.

When to watch Demon Slayer season 4

The first episode of the Hashira Training arc runs one hour and will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll on Sunday, May 10, at 11:45 a.m. PT (2:45 p.m. ET). After the premiere, new weekly episodes will air each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. PT (1:45 p.m. ET).

Demon Slayer season 4 is exclusive to Crunchyroll for now and for premium subscribers. The streaming service recently increased pricing for its Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan subscriptions, but the basic premium tier remains $8 per month. If you're looking to catch up and don't want to subscribe to Crunchyroll, Hulu has one season of the series, and Netflix has four previous arcs of the show.

Crunchyroll Crunchyroll Carries Demon Slayer season 4 Crunchyroll is home to thousands of anime titles, including simulcasts, on-demand releases and originals. You can sign up for a free account to stream ad-supported content on the service. Just note that not all titles are available with the free version, and there is a wait for new releases. However, anime fans who want immediate access to new episodes should opt for Crunchyroll's basic $8 ad-free premium subscription. There's a free seven-day trial for new subscribers. $8 at Crunchyroll

How to watch Demon Slayer season 4 from anywhere with a VPN



Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Crunchyroll while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the anime series from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.



A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.



You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are legal in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list for streaming VPNs, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose a country where Demon Slayer season 4 is streaming on Crunchyroll. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you are connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream the special episode on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you are signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Crunchyroll to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you might need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.