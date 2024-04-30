Peacock Plans to Hike Subscription Prices (Again) Ahead of the Summer Olympics

Peacock's streaming subscription plans are about to cost a little more. The NBCUniversal brand is increasing the prices on its monthly and annual plans, with changes going into effect this summer. The news comes after parent company Comcast announced that the streaming platform added 3 million new paid subscribers in the first quarter of 2024.

Beginning July 18, new customers will pay more for subscriptions: $8 per month for Peacock Premium and $14 a month for Peacock Premium Plus -- both are $2 increases. Annual plans will see a significant bump from $60 per year to $80 for Premium, while Premium Plus will go up from $120 to $140 a year. The price hike will be implemented for existing subscribers starting on Aug. 17.

The move aligns with the 2024 Summer Olympics broadcasting live on the platform from Paris. The games kick off on July 26 and run through Aug. 11. To enhance the viewing experience, the streamer is offering features such as watch parties with host Alex Cooper, an interactive tool called Peacock Live Actions, and multiview, which allows for four simultaneous views. Additionally, the streamer will air the NFL's Eagles vs. Packers overseas game live from São Paulo.

While most major streaming services raised prices in 2023 -- including Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Paramount Plus, Starz and Apple TV Plus -- Peacock is the first to do it this year among mainstream platforms. Last July, Peacock upped the prices on all of its plans. Monthly rates for Peacock Premium went from $5 to $6, and Peacock Premium Plus saw a $2 increase, jumping from $10 to $12. For annual subscriptions, the basic premium plan went up by $10 a year to $60, with the more expensive subscription increasing from $100 to $120.

There's still a free, ad-supported tier, but new accounts are not eligible; existing subscribers can downgrade their plans, however. If you have Xfinity internet or Instacart Plus, you may qualify for free Peacock Premium.

