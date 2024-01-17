X
Get Peacock Premium for Free if You Have Xfinity Internet or Instacart Plus

Here's how eligible Comcast and Instacart customers can get a premium subscription at no extra charge.

Kourtnee Jackson
Kourtnee covers TV streaming services and home entertainment news and reviews at CNET. She previously worked as an entertainment reporter at Showbiz Cheat Sheet where she wrote about film, television, music, celebrities, and streaming platforms.
Joan E. Solsman
Joan E. Solsman was CNET's senior media reporter, covering the intersection of entertainment and technology. She's reported from locations spanning from Disneyland to Serbian refugee camps, and she previously wrote for Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal. She bikes to get almost everywhere and has been doored only once.
peacock streaming logo on a phone

You need to pay to unlock all of Peacock's shows and movies -- unless you qualify for a special discount.

 James Martin/CNET

Peacock, a subsidiary of Comcast-owned NBCUniversal, offers an extensive collection of shows, movies, live sports and originals. The streaming service once offered a free subscription tier, but now, new users have to pay to enjoy its programming.

This platform is the exclusive home of Universal films, NBC series and Bravo hits, but in order to stream new theatrical releases and shows like The Voice, Poker Face, Yellowstone, Bel-Air, NFL games, WWE and other content in full, you need a Peacock Premium subscription. 

Two paid tiers are available: ad-based Peacock Premium, at $6 a month; and Premium Plus, the ad-free version that costs $12 monthly. However, if you receive certain Xfinity internet services or have Instacart, you could take advantage of discounts on the price of Peacock -- or even get Peacock Premium free. Peacock provides users a basic premium account if they're eligible. 

Here's how to snag a deal.

Instacart Plus shoppers get free Peacock

The companies recently announced a joint venture making Peacock the first streaming partnership for the digital shopping platform. Instacart Plus members in the US can receive a free Peacock Premium subscription as a membership perk. Instacart Plus costs $10 per month -- or $100 per year -- and grants members unlimited fast, free delivery on orders over $35. Sign up for Peacock via the Instacart app

Peacock Premium for Xfinity internet subscribers 

There are three different ways you can choose to get Peacock if you have Xfinity internet. 

  • Sign up for Comcast's Now TV streaming service, and you'll be eligible for a free Peacock Premium subscription. Now TV is a newer streaming platform that includes more than 40 live channels from A&E, AMC and Warner Bros. Discovery, as well as 20-plus integrated free ad-supported channels from NBC, Sky and Xumo Play, and a subscription to Peacock Premium at no additional cost. Now costs $20 a month, doesn't require equipment and can be canceled anytime. Xfinity internet is required for Now TV, and customers can sign up through Xfinity's website. You can activate your Peacock Premium subscription via email after setting up Now or by logging in to your account. 
  • If you're an internet subscriber who's enrolled as a Diamond or Platinum Xfinity Rewards member, you can redeem a reward for a free Peacock Premium subscription. Log in to your account and follow redemption instructions.  
  • New or existing Xfinity internet users with Gigabit or Gigabit Plus speed service are eligible to get Peacock Premium for two years at no charge. You will need to sign in to your account to activate your subscription. 

Though the ad-supported Peacock Premium is available for free with these deals, you can always upgrade your account to Premium Plus for an ad-free viewing experience at an additional cost. 