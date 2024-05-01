Kentucky Derby 2024: How to Watch This Year's Race From Anywhere
Twenty horses, their jockeys and their trainers will descend on Churchill Downs for America's most famous race.
This Saturday marks the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby. More than 150,000 fans are expected to pack into Churchill Downs to watch the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.
There are a few standout favorites heading into Saturday's race, including Sierra Leone with odds of 3-1, and Fierceness, currently handicapped at 5-2. You can see all of the Derby odds here.
If you're not traveling to Kentucky to experience the "most exciting two minutes in sports" firsthand, there are plenty of ways to feel the energy of the race from home. Here are the best ways to watch the race live.
When does the Kentucky Derby start?
The Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 4. TV coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock and runs until 7:30 p.m. ET.
Post time is set for approximately 6:57 p.m. ET (3:57 p.m. PT), that's a 11:57 p.m. BST start on Saturday night in the UK and 8:57 a.m. AEST on Sunday morning for those watching live in Australia.
How can I watch the Kentucky Derby on TV in the US?
If you don't have cable, you still have plenty of options. The least expensive that doesn't require streaming is to connect an over-the-air antenna to your TV and tune in to your local NBC station.
If you're streaming on a PC, phone or tablet, you can watch on NBCSports.com, Peacock Premium or the NBC Sports app.
You could also check out a live TV streaming service, all of which offer free trials. Not every service carries your local NBC station, however, so check the links below to make sure.
Peacock, owned by NBC, offers some live sports to go along with its on-demand entertainment. The $6-a-month tier gives you access to the Kentucky Derby, English Premier League soccer, the Olympics, Sunday Night Football, select WWE events, Indy Car races and some PGA golf tournaments. The service also airs a few other less popular sports, such as rugby, figure skating, track and field and cycling.
Sling TV's $40-a-month Sling Blue package includes local NBC stations, but only in a handful of markets.
YouTube TV costs $58 a month for the first 3 months for new customers and $73 a month thereafter and includes NBC in most markets. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your region.
Hulu with Live TV costs $77 a month and includes NBC in most markets. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.
DirecTV Stream's $75-a-month Plus package includes NBC in most markets. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.
FuboTV costs $80 a month and includes NBC and USA Network in most markets. Click here to see which local channels you get.
How to watch the Kentucky Derby 2024 online from anywhere using a VPN
If you find yourself unable to view the Kentucky Derby locally, you may need a different way to watch the race -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.
Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Livestream the Kentucky Derby 2024 in the UK
Horse Racing fans in the UK can watch all of the action live from Churchill Downs via Sky and its Sky Sports Racing channel. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the Kentucky Derby via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the race.
Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now.
Can I livestream the Kentucky Derby in Canada?
While TSN has been the long-term broadcaster of the Run for the Roses across the border, this year's event isn't currently on the network's schedule.
Livestream the Kentucky Derby in Australia
Racing fans Down Under can watch this year's event on ESPN via Foxtel. If you're not a Fox subscriber, your best option is to sign up to streaming service Kayo Sports.
A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices.
The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, F1, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts.
Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial.
Quick tips for streaming the Kentucky Derby 2024 using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming the race may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.