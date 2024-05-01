Kentucky Derby 2024: How to Watch This Year's Race From Anywhere

This Saturday marks the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby. More than 150,000 fans are expected to pack into Churchill Downs to watch the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.

There are a few standout favorites heading into Saturday's race, including Sierra Leone with odds of 3-1, and Fierceness, currently handicapped at 5-2. You can see all of the Derby odds here.

If you're not traveling to Kentucky to experience the "most exciting two minutes in sports" firsthand, there are plenty of ways to feel the energy of the race from home. Here are the best ways to watch the race live.

Sierra Leone is one of the favorites going into this Saturday's Derby. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

When does the Kentucky Derby start?



The Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 4. TV coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock and runs until 7:30 p.m. ET.

Post time is set for approximately 6:57 p.m. ET (3:57 p.m. PT), that's a 11:57 p.m. BST start on Saturday night in the UK and 8:57 a.m. AEST on Sunday morning for those watching live in Australia.

How can I watch the Kentucky Derby on TV in the US?

If you don't have cable, you still have plenty of options. The least expensive that doesn't require streaming is to connect an over-the-air antenna to your TV and tune in to your local NBC station.

If you're streaming on a PC, phone or tablet, you can watch on NBCSports.com, Peacock Premium or the NBC Sports app.

You could also check out a live TV streaming service, all of which offer free trials. Not every service carries your local NBC station, however, so check the links below to make sure.

Peacock Premium Carries the Kentucky Derby along with other NBC content Peacock, owned by NBC, offers some live sports to go along with its on-demand entertainment. The $6-a-month tier gives you access to the Kentucky Derby, English Premier League soccer, the Olympics, Sunday Night Football, select WWE events, Indy Car races and some PGA golf tournaments. The service also airs a few other less popular sports, such as rugby, figure skating, track and field and cycling. Read our Peacock review. See at Peacock Premium

How to watch the Kentucky Derby 2024 online from anywhere using a VPN



If you find yourself unable to view the Kentucky Derby locally, you may need a different way to watch the race -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Livestream the Kentucky Derby 2024 in the UK



Horse Racing fans in the UK can watch all of the action live from Churchill Downs via Sky and its Sky Sports Racing channel. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the Kentucky Derby via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the race.

Now Watch the Kentucky Derby 2023 in the UK from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now. See at Now

Can I livestream the Kentucky Derby in Canada?

While TSN has been the long-term broadcaster of the Run for the Roses across the border, this year's event isn't currently on the network's schedule.

Livestream the Kentucky Derby in Australia

Racing fans Down Under can watch this year's event on ESPN via Foxtel. If you're not a Fox subscriber, your best option is to sign up to streaming service Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports Watch the Kentucky Derby 2023 for AU$25 a month A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, F1, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts. Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial. See at Kayo Sports

Quick tips for streaming the Kentucky Derby 2024 using a VPN

