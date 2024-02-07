ESPN Streaming Service Expected to Launch by Fall 2025

ESPN's standalone streaming service now has a release window.

The "one-stop sports destination" will arrive in the fall of 2025, according to Disney CEO Bob Iger. Speaking during the company's first-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, Iger revealed that the service will include the full suite of ESPN channels and be "highly interactive." Later in the earnings call, Iger said the platform will "probably" launch in August.

"Not only will consumers be able to stream their favorite live games and studio programming, they'll also have access to engaging digital integrations like ESPN Bet and fantasy sports, e-commerce features and a deep array of sports stats," Iger said.

The news follows Tuesday's announcement of a new sports streaming service from Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery, drawing from each of their respective television and streaming networks. Speaking with CNBC, Iger described that service as a form of linear channel "bundle" from the three companies, while this new ESPN standalone service will be focused on that specific channel that Disney owns.

Disney didn't announce pricing for either the combined offering or this new standalone service.

In addition to being different from the combined offering this new service will also be separate from ESPN Plus that already exists. ESPN Plus offers on-demand ESPN original content like the documentary series "30 for 30" and some live sports, but CNET's review describes it as more of "the side salad to ESPN's main dish." Major sporting events, including a number of Monday Night Football contests as well as most MLB and NBA games that air on the ESPN cable channel aren't available on ESPN Plus.

Iger said the new flagship ESPN service will be an immersive, sports-centric app that will eventually be combined with Disney Plus and Hulu in a bundle offering.

During the Wednesday earnings call, Disney also revealed it plans to start charging users a fee to share their Disney Plus account later this year.

Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for additional information.