NFL Playoffs 2023: Pro Bowl, Schedule, Bracket and How to Watch and Stream With or Without Cable

The matchup for Super Bowl 57 has been set. After the Eagles took apart a broken 49ers team last Sunday to win the NFC crown, the Chiefs finally vanquished the Bengals to capture the AFC title. On Feb. 12, the two teams will meet in Arizona for the Big Game.

While there is a one-week break before Super Bowl Sunday, those looking for some football this weekend can spend Sunday watching the Pro Bowl. Here's how you can watch that and the Big Game itself, with or without cable.

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

What is the NFL schedule this weekend and where can I watch the Pro Bowl?



The Pro Bowl, otherwise known as the NFL's all-star game, will take place this weekend. You can watch the action on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Plus and Disney XD.

The Super Bowl will take place on the following Sunday, February 12.

When is the Super Bowl and which network will broadcast it?

Super Bowl 57 will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals.

This year's game will air on Fox, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT).

What does the NFL bracket look like?

There were 14 teams in the NFL playoffs, with the Chiefs as the top seed in the AFC and the Eagles as the top seed in the NFC. Here's how the full bracket looks as we head into the Super Bowl:

Will the Super Bowl be available in 4K?

As spotted by The TV Answer Man, Fox will be broadcasting its games in 4K and this includes this year's Super Bowl, assuming you have the proper setup. To get the game in its best resolution, you'll need to have service from a company that offers 4K broadcasts (DirecTV, Dish, Comcast, Optimum and Verizon Fios are some traditional cable/satellite companies that offer 4K) or a 4K-capable plan on a streaming service like YouTube TV or FuboTV.

If you don't have a 4K set-top box but have a login to a cable or satellite provider, you can watch in 4K using the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps.

What are my streaming options for NFL games?



Paying for cable is the easiest solution, but not the cheapest. For cord-cutters looking to save some money, NFL football streaming options can get complicated, with games played across three different days and nights each week on different channels and streaming services.

All five of the live TV streaming services carry Fox, but keep in mind that not every service carries every local network so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries the channel in your area.

There are some other streaming services that cord-cutting NFL fans should consider, particularly NFL Plus.

Prior to the season, the NFL launched a new streaming service for watching games on your phone or tablet -- no casting to your TV. In past years, you could do this for free with the Yahoo Sports app, but now you'll need to pay $5 a month or $40 for the season for the NFL Plus subscription. With it, you'll be able to watch every local game on Sunday and the national games on Sunday, Monday and Thursday nights as well as the playoffs and Super Bowl -- again, only on your phone or tablet.

Best for everything: YouTube TV ($65)

Sarah Tew/CNET

Our pick from the last two years remains our go-to choice in 2023.

At $65 per month each, YouTube TV checks all the NFL boxes. Local channels CBS, NBC and Fox are included in many markets, and ESPN and the NFL Network are also included so you can watch all the football action. The next best option is Hulu Plus Live TV ($70), which has the same channels as YouTube TV for NFL fans but costs a little more.

YouTube TV allows three people to watch at once while Hulu allows two live streams. Both have apps on nearly every mobile device and major streaming platform, including Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Roku and Apple TV.

Aside from price we also like YouTube TV for its superior DVR with unlimited storage and the ability to skip commercials. It also gives you the option to stream in 4K for an extra $20 a month.

Of the other services, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV (both $75) offer the main broadcast channels for NFL games, but cost more than the other two. Like YouTube TV, FuboTV has 4K too with its $80-a-month Elite plan.

Sling TV's Orange and Blue plan for $55 a month gets you ESPN and the NFL Network, and, in select major markets, Fox and/or NBC, but you'll still lack CBS.

Budget alternative: Sling Blue ($40) or antenna ($20 one-time)

Sarah Tew/CNET

Those looking to save some cash might want to check out Sling Blue for $40 a month. While it lacks ESPN, meaning you'll miss out on the Pro Bowl and ESPN's pre-Super Bowl coverage, in select markets you'll be able to get Fox. The catch is that those markets are mainly in big cities, so if you live outside one of those areas, Sling Blue might not be for you.

Those looking for a cheaper option can look into getting an antenna which fills those local channel gaps without a monthly charge.

The picks

For $65 a month, you'll get all the major football channels with YouTube TV. Plug in your ZIP code on YouTube TV's welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.