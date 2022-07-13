Download the Final Android 13 Beta on Your Phone Right Now

Google has announced in a blog post that the official release of Android 13 is only "a few weeks away," but if you don't want to wait until then, you can currently download and install the fourth and final Android 13 beta.

Android 13 Beta 4 is Google's most stable Android 13 release since February, when Google released the first Android 13 developer preview, meant for developers looking to make their apps compatible for the eventual general release.

The process of installing the developer preview isn't too difficult, but it also isn't easy. It involves unlocking developer options, downloading a sizable file, factory resetting your device and more. It's much more simple to download and install the latest Android 13 beta instead.

The final version of Android 13 will eventually be the most accessible way to get it, but that's still a few weeks away. If you really want an early look at what's coming, and you have a supported Android device, such as the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, you can begin testing Android 13 Beta 4 right now. Here's how.

Is the Android 13 beta safe to download?

Although the Android 13 beta is more refined than the Android 13 developer preview, you should still expect bugs with this release that may make your phone more difficult to use. Only download the Android 13 beta if you're willing to deal with these issues or if your device is a backup from your daily phone. Also, make sure to back up your device before downloading the Android 13 beta, in case something goes wrong or you decide to leave the program later.

Note: Some of the new features that are in development might not end up in the final version of Android 13, so anything you do use should be considered an early preview and not necessarily final.

Which Android devices are compatible with the Android 13 beta?

For now, only a select number of Pixel smartphones support Android 13:

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Android 13 Beta is also available on other devices from Google partners, like the OnePlus 10 Pro, Asus ZenPhone 8 and Nokia X20. Each partner handles their own enrollment into the beta program, so you'll need to go to their website to download and install Android 13. You can check out if your device is compatible with Android 13 Beta here.

How to download Android 13 beta on your supported device

The easiest way to download the Android 13 beta on your phone is to go to the Android Beta for Pixel page on your computer, check if your device is supported and then enroll in the Android 13 program.

Under the Your eligible devices option, you should see your phone if it is supported (make sure your phone is charged over 10%, or else it may not appear).

As long as you haven't signed up for the Android 12 beta or Android 13 developer preview, you will see the option to opt in. If you've already signed up for the aforementioned prereleases, you don't need to do anything to get Android 13. You should automatically receive an update on your phone.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

To enroll in the Android 13 beta, click Opt in and then click Confirm and enroll after reading the terms and conditions. You should see a notification that says your device is now part of the Android 13 beta program.

You will then receive an over-the-air update on your phone. If you don't get a notification on your phone, go to Settings > System > System update to view your Android 13 update. It may take up to 24 hours to receive the OTA update.

How long will the Android 13 beta last for?

You should expect updates up until the public release of Android 13, which will likely launch sometime in the fall of this year. According to Google, you should receive two updates a month in May, June and July.

Also, the Android 13 beta program as a whole will continue until June 2023, which means that you'll continuously receive beta updates up until the next beta release, unless you opt out.

How do I opt out of the Android 13 beta?

To opt out of the Android 13 beta program, go back to the Android Beta for Pixel page, but this time click Opt out. Within 24 hours, you should receive an OTA update on your phone that will wipe out all your locally saved data and provide you with whatever the latest public version of Android is at the time. As mentioned before, this is why you need to back up your device before enrolling in the Android 13 beta program.