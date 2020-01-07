Tyler Lizenby/CNET

There are more ways than ever to play games on your phone. Besides a robust catalog of native iOS and Android games (including the 100-plus games in the Apple Arcade library), cloud-based services such as Microsoft's xCloud and Google's Stadia are bringing high-end console and PC-style games to an ever-wider array of platforms.

Razer has previously offered a variety of game controllers for mobile games, including the Junglecat and the Raiju, but these have been limited to Android devices. The latest version, called the Kishi, is designed for both iOS and Android phones. Both the Raiju and Kishi are named after supernatural creatures from folklore.

At Razer's suite at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, I tried Gears of War 5 on xCloud and found it impressively playable, which reflected well on both the Kishi and the streaming xCloud service. (It was especially impressive given the state of hotel Wi-Fi.)

As you'd expect from a cross-platform controller, the Kishi is flexible enough to fit a wide variety of phones. The two sides telescope out, clamping over the top and bottom edges of your phone. Both the Android and iOS versions have dual analog sticks, a D-pad, face buttons and triggers, the only difference is the built-in connection -- USB-C for the Android version and Lightning for the iOS version.

According to the company, the Kishi will be available in the first quarter of 2020. There's no set price yet, but it's likely to be roughly in line with the similar Junglecat, which costs $99 (£100, AU$168).