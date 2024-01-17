An alternative to cable, live TV streaming offers competitive pricing and channel lineups with access to sports network TV shows. And if you're someone who prefers the freedom of contract-free live streaming apps, you may find the services appealing. These platforms not only offer a wider range of channels compared to an antenna, but also provide the convenience of watching on desktops and mobile devices.

Right now, there are six main streaming services to choose from: YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and Philo. However, what really counts is the variety of channels they offer, right? That's why we've carefully reviewed these services and put together a list of the ones that give you the most bang for your buck.

The Big Chart: Top 100 channels compared, updated January 2024

The main difference between the services is their channel selection. All of them offer different lineups of channels for various prices.

Below you'll find a chart that shows the top 100 channels across all six services, but note that not each service has a worthy 100. There are actually seven listed because Sling TV has two different "base" tiers, Orange and Blue. And if you're wondering, I chose which "top" channels made the cut. Sorry, AXS TV, Discovery Life, GSN and Universal HD.

Plenty of live TV streaming choices are available to anyone who wants to cut the cable cord. Sling TV's basic packages are $40 in most cities. But costs continue to go up. Fubo's price is set to increase in February 2024, and DirecTV Stream is now $80 per month for its base plan. YouTube TV costs $73 per month, while Hulu's live TV service now costs $77 a month with ads and $90 without ads, making it the most expensive option for a basic plan. Those changes are reflected in the chart below where applicable.

Some more stuff to know about the chart:

Yes = The channel is available on the cheapest pricing tier. That price is listed next to the service's name.



= The channel is available on the cheapest pricing tier. That price is listed next to the service's name. No = The channel isn't available at all on that service.



= The channel isn't available at all on that service. $ = The channel is available for an extra fee, either a la carte or as part of a more expensive package or add-on.



= The channel is available for an extra fee, either a la carte or as part of a more expensive package or add-on. Regional sports networks -- local channels devoted to showing regular-season games of particular pro baseball, basketball and hockey teams -- are not listed. DirecTV Stream's $100 tier NBA and NHL



NBA and Local ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, MyNetworkTV and The CW networks are not available in every city. Since availability of these channels varies, you'll want to check the service's website to verify carries your local network.



Local PBS stations are only currently available on YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream, and some have been added to Hulu. Again, you'll want to check local availability.

Sling Blue subscribers Sling's site to see which local channels are available in your area.

Sling's site to see which local channels are available in your area. Fubo subscribers may find that the ACC Network and SEC Network are included with their package at no extra cost. Check availability for your state.

The chart columns are arranged in order of price, so if you can't see everything you want, try scrolling right.

Philo vs. Sling TV vs. Fubo vs. YouTube TV vs. DirecTV Stream vs. Hulu: Top 100 channels compared Channel Philo ($25) Sling Orange ($40) Sling Blue ($40) YouTube TV ($73) Fubo ($75) Hulu with Live TV ($77) DirecTV Stream ($80) Total channels: 42 24 35 78 56 75 62 ABC No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes CBS No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Fox No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes NBC No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes PBS No No No Yes No Yes Yes CW No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes (limited) MyNetworkTV No No No Yes No Yes Yes Channel Philo ($25) Sling Orange ($40) Sling Blue ($40) YouTube TV ($73) Fubo ($75) Hulu with Live TV ($77) DirecTV Stream ($80) A&E Yes Yes Yes No No Yes Yes ACC Network No $ No Yes Yes Yes $ Accuweather Yes No No No Yes No Yes AMC Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Yes Adult Swim No No No No No Yes Yes Animal Planet Yes No No Yes Yes Yes Yes BBC America Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Yes BBC World News Yes $ $ Yes No No $ BET Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Big Ten Network No No $ Yes Yes Yes $ Bloomberg TV No Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Boomerang No $ $ No No $ Yes Bravo No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Channel Philo ($25) Sling Orange ($40) Sling Blue ($40) YouTube TV ($73) Fubo ($75) Hulu with Live TV ($77) DirecTV Stream ($80) Cartoon Network No Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes CBS Sports Network No No No Yes Yes Yes $ Cheddar Yes No No Yes Yes Yes $ Cinemax No No No $ No $ $ CMT Yes $ $ Yes Yes Yes Yes CNBC No No $ Yes Yes Yes Yes CNN No Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Comedy Central Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Cooking Channel Yes $ $ No $ $ $ Destination America Yes $ $ No $ $ $ Discovery Channel Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Disney Channel No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Disney Junior No $ No Yes Yes Yes Yes Disney XD No $ No Yes Yes Yes Yes E! No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes ESPN No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes ESPN 2 No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes ESPNEWS No $ No Yes $ Yes $ ESPNU No $ No Yes $ Yes $ Channel Philo ($25) Sling Orange ($40) Sling Blue ($40) YouTube TV ($73) Fubo ($75) Hulu with Live TV ($77) DirecTV Stream ($80) Food Network Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Fox Business No No $ Yes Yes Yes Yes Fox News No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes FS1 No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes FS2 No No $ Yes Yes Yes $ Freeform No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes FX No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes FX Movies No No $ Yes $ Yes $ FXX No No $ Yes Yes Yes Yes FYI Yes $ $ No No Yes $ Golf Channel No No $ Yes Yes Yes $ Hallmark Yes $ $ Yes Yes Yes Yes HBO/Max No No No $ No $ $ HGTV Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes History Yes Yes Yes No No Yes Yes HLN No $ Yes Yes No Yes Yes IFC Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Yes Investigation Discovery Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Lifetime Yes Yes Yes No No Yes Yes Lifetime Movie Network Yes $ $ No No Yes $ Channel Philo ($25) Sling Orange ($40) Sling Blue ($40) YouTube TV ($73) FuboTV ($75) Hulu with Live TV ($77) DirecTV Stream ($80) Magnolia Network Yes $ $ Yes Yes Yes $ MGM+ (formerly EPIX) $ $ $ $ No No $ MLB Network No $ $ No $ No $ Motor Trend Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes MSNBC No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MTV Yes $ $ Yes Yes Yes Yes MTV2 Yes $ $ Yes $ $ Yes National Geographic No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Nat Geo Wild No No $ Yes $ Yes $ NBA TV No $ $ Yes $ No $ NFL Network No No Yes Yes Yes Yes No NFL Red Zone No No $ $ $ $ No NHL Network No $ $ No $ No $ Nickelodeon Yes No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Nick Jr. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes $ Nicktoons Yes $ $ Yes $ $ $ OWN Yes No No Yes Yes Yes $ Oxygen No No $ Yes Yes Yes $ Paramount Network Yes $ $ Yes Yes Yes Yes Science Yes $ $ No $ $ $ Channel Philo ($25) Sling Orange ($40) Sling Blue ($40) YouTube TV ($73) FuboTV ($75) Hulu with Live TV ($77) DirecTV Stream ($80) SEC Network No $ No Yes $ Yes $ Showtime No $ $ $ $ $ $ Smithsonian Yes No No Yes Yes Yes $ Starz $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Sundance TV Yes $ $ Yes No No Yes Syfy No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Tastemade Yes $ $ Yes Yes No $ TBS No Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes TCM No $ $ Yes No Yes Yes TeenNick Yes $ $ Yes $ $ Yes Telemundo No No No Yes Yes Yes $ Tennis Channel No $ $ No $ No $ TLC Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes TNT No Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Travel Channel Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes $ TruTV No $ Yes Yes No Yes Yes TV Land Yes $ $ Yes Yes Yes Yes USA Network No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes VH1 Yes $ $ Yes Yes Yes Yes Vice Yes Yes Yes No No Yes Yes WE tv Yes $ $ Yes No No Yes Channel Philo ($25) Sling Orange ($40) Sling Blue ($40) YouTube TV ($73) FuboTV ($75) Hulu with Live TV ($77) DirecTV Stream ($80)

Sarah Tew/CNET YouTube TV Best channel selection With an excellent channel selection, easy-to-use interface and best-in-class cloud DVR, the $73 per month YouTube TV is one of the best cable TV replacements. It offers a $20 4K upgrade, but the downside is there isn't much to watch at present unless you watch select channels. If you don't mind paying a bit more than the Sling TVs of the world, or want to watch live NBA games, YouTube TV offers a high standard of live TV streaming. Read our YouTube TV review. See at YouTube TV

Sarah Tew/CNET Sling TV Best bargain If you want to save a little money, and don't mind missing out on local channels, Sling TV is the best of the budget services. Its Orange and Blue packages start at $40 per month, and you can combine them for a monthly rate of $55. The Orange option nets you one stream, while Blue gives you three. It's not as comprehensive or as easy to navigate as YouTube but with a bit of work, including adding an antenna or an AirTV 2 DVR, it's an unbeatable value. Read our Sling TV review. See at Sling TV

Sarah Tew/CNET DirecTV Stream Best for channel flippers, sports fans DirecTV Stream is back to being the most expensive, and its stiffest competition is still Hulu Plus Live TV and YouTube TV. The service does have its pluses, though -- for example, it includes the flipper-friendly ability to swipe left and right to change channels. Additionally, it includes some channels some other services can't, including nearly 250 PBS stations nationwide. The $80 Entertainment package may suit your needs with its 75-plus channels. But for cord-cutters who want to follow their local NBA or MLB team, DirecTV Stream's $109 Choice package is our live TV streaming pick because it has access to more regional sports networks than the competition. Nonetheless, you'll want to make sure your channel is included here, and not available on one of our preferred picks, before you pony up. Read our DirecTV Stream review. See at DirecTV

Ty Pendlebury/CNET Fubo There's a lot to like about Fubo -- it offers a wide selection of channels and its sports focus makes it especially attractive to soccer fans or NBA, NHL and MLB fans who live in an area served by one of Fubo's RSNs. It's also a great choice for NFL fans since it's one of three services, alongside YouTube TV and Hulu, with NFL Network and optional RedZone. Beginning in February 2024, Fubo will charge more for its service and access to Bally Sports RSNs. The biggest hole in Fubo's lineup is the lack of Turner networks, including CNN, TNT and TBS -- especially since the latter two carry a lot of sports content, in particular NBA, NHL and MLB. Those missing channels, and the same $75 price tag, makes it less attractive than YouTube TV for most viewers. Read our Fubo review. See at Fubo