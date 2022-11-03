Sling Is Increasing Its Subscription Plans by $5

Sling TV is raising prices on all three of its basic subscription packages, following in the footsteps of other streaming services that implemented price hikes this year. Customers will pay $5 more for their plans, the company said on Thursday.

The live TV streaming service has bumped up the monthly cost for Sling Orange or Sling Blue to $40, while its Sling Orange & Blue bundled package will be $55 per month. Current prices are $35 for the singular Orange or Blue plans and $50 for the Orange & Blue package. The changes will go into effect immediately for new customers, and existing subscribers will see the increase on their next bill on or after Dec. 3.

"Raising prices for our customers is not something we take lightly," said Gary Schanman, Sling executive vice president. "We recognize that historically high inflation is impacting our customers every day and our goal is not to be another burden to your wallet." He explained that rising costs of programming fees contributed to the decision. Looking ahead, customers will see fresh features and 150-plus new channels added to the lineup.

Sling TV is one of the latest streamers to adjust pricing this year. Netflix increased its subscription plans in January, and this month, it launched a cheaper, ad-based tier. Disney announced plans to up its monthly rates for Hulu and Disney Plus. Hulu's standalone plans are now $8 for basic with ads and $15 for ad-free, while it's live TV streaming subscriptions will increase on Dec. 8. Disney Plus will also offer a new, ad-supported plan for $8 per month (its current price) and increase its ad-free version by $3 to $11 a month.

Despite the price hike, Sling TV still offers half off your first month of service. The Orange package includes 31 channels featuring sports and family-friendly content, while Sling Blue offers 41 channels including entertainment and news.