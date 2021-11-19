Hulu Plus Live TV price increases by $5 a month, gains Disney Plus and ESPN Plus

Screenshot: Ty Pendlebury/CNET

Starting next month, Hulu Plus Live TV is going to cost a little more. Hulu announced on Friday that new and existing customers to Hulu Plus Live TV and Hulu (No Ads) Plus Live TV will be paying $5 more a month for the service beginning Dec. 21. However, the sting of the price increase might be eased for some because the service will add access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

In other words, Hulu Plus Live TV subscribers get the Disney Bundle for $5 more than they were already paying, but don't have the option of opting out of it. If you want Hulu Plus Live TV, you have to pay more and get Disney Plus and ESPN Plus whether you like it or not.

Hulu Plus Live TV will now cost $70 a month, while Hulu (No Ads) Plus Live TV will start at $76 a month.

According to Deadline, Hulu Plus Live TV is now the fifth-largest pay-TV operator in the country, making it a fast-growing player in the streaming and cord-cutting market. The addition of Disney Plus and ESPN Plus to the package gives Disney the opportunity to potentially send more of its live TV subscribers to its other streaming properties.

We found Hulu Plus Live TV to feature a solid mix of channels, with full access to Hulu's on-demand content, along with a fun interface and zippy guide. But it also had a worse live channel selection than YouTube TV and a DVR function that was limited without an additional $10 upgrade.