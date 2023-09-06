Disney Plus Launches $20 Ad-Free Streaming Bundle

Disney rolled out its latest streaming bundle package today for US subscribers, and it's an ad-free option. The Duo Premium plan features both Disney Plus Premium and Hulu for $20 a month. Bundling will save you a significant amount of money, as standalone subscriptions prices for each platform will rise again in October. Disney Plus without ads will cost $14 a month, while ad-free Hulu is increasing to $18 a month.

CEO Bob Iger announced the new plan during the company's third-quarter earnings call in August. This bundle joins three existing Disney Plus options between $10 and $20: Duo Basic with ads (Disney Plus and Hulu), Trio Basic with ads (Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN) and Trio Premium without ads (Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN). Bear in mind that prices for the Trio Basic and Trio Premium plans are set to increase on Oct. 12.

While the Duo Premium bundle is for US customers, subscribers in Europe and Canada will also receive a new subscription option later this fall. "I'm pleased to share that our ad-supported Disney Plus subscription offering will become available in Canada and in select markets across Europe beginning Nov. 1," Iger said.

The entertainment giant also plans to combine Disney Plus and Hulu into a single streaming app by the end of the year, with both platforms remaining as standalone options. During its second-quarter earnings call in May, Iger shared that the unified Hulu/Disney Plus offering will be available to customers who already have both streaming services through a Disney bundle.