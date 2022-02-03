Pokemon Go is getting its own Pokemon TCG expansion

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Trading Card Game is launching a new expansion later this year inspired by the series' hit mobile game, Pokemon Go.

The expansion is slated to go on sale this summer and will feature brand-new cards themed after the mobile game. No other details have been announced yet beyond that, but you can check out a sample of the packaging below.

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Last year, Pokemon Go's Professor Willow received his own Pokemon TCG card, marking the first time the mobile game was represented in the long-running trading card game.

In other Pokemon news, Pokemon Go is currently holding a Lunar New Year celebration until Feb. 7. As part of the event, players have their first chance to catch a shiny Litleo in the game.

A few other events are also lined up for this month, including February's Community Day and the Johto Tour. You can see everything that's going on in Pokemon Go over the next few weeks in our February events roundup.