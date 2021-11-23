DC League of Super-Pets trailer stars Dwayne Johnson as Superman's dog

OK, so how's this for a movie pitch: a superhero movie, only with pets, in which the Rock plays Superman's dog.

That's the premise for DC League of Super-Pets, coming out May 2022. Here's the trailer for the animated caped caper, in which Dwayne Johnson provides the voice of Krypto the Super-Dog, a superpowered pooch forced to recruit a bunch of rescue animals to rescue the heroic Justice League.

That sure sounds like John Krasinski as Superman in the trailer. The other voices are provided by Kevin Hart as a fellow canine crusader, along with Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Marc Maron, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz and, oh yeah, Keanu Reeves.

Krypto the Super-Dog first appeared in Adventure Comics No. 210 in 1955, having been fired into space as a test for the rocket that bore the young Superman from Krypton to Earth. Judging by this wacky new trailer, DC League of Super-Pets has a very different vibe than Johnson's other forthcoming DC flick, in which he'll play the villainous Black Adam.