The Absolute Best Anime You Should Stream in December

The 2022 anime season is about to wrap up, but there is still time to enjoy this year's releases on streaming. Perhaps you've already seen One Piece Film: Red at your local theater. And as an anime fan, you're may be captivated by the weekly drops of Chainsaw Man right now. But December offers titles you can watch at home as we patiently wait for 2023 to bring us the Attack on Titan finale, Kaguya-sama: Love is War and a new season of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Here's a look at what you can stream this month on Crunchyroll, Netflix and other streaming services.

Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha/Crunchyroll If you enjoyed the first part of Spy x Family, you can tune in for the latest installment on Hulu or Crunchyroll on Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET (subbed) or 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET (dubbed). Watch Loid, Yor and little Anya navigate their complex family dynamic while trying to accomplish missions. Part 2 premiered on Oct. 1 and will stream 13 episodes until Dec. 17.

My Hero Academia Season 6

With Shigaraki on a rage-filled mayhem mission using the Metahuman Liberation Army, the stakes are high for our beloved Izuku "Deku" Midoriya, U.A. High and the pro superheroes. New quirks, new challenges and a new war await us in My Hero Academia. This season is a must-see, and the show airs on Hulu or Crunchyroll on Saturdays at 2:30 a.m. PT (5:30 a.m. ET) with the dubbed version dropping at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET). Watch the latest installment into the spring of 2023.

Chainsaw Man

One of the most exciting arrivals this year, Chainsaw Man airs subbed episodes on Crunchyroll Tuesdays at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET) and the dubbed version debuts on Oct. 25, 12:30 p.m. PT (3:30 p.m. ET). The popular manga has finally been adapted for the small screen and is already earning high marks from critics and fans. Watch Denji become the hybrid devil hunter he was never meant to be and all the frenzied, bloody mess that's attached to this wild story. Season 1 has 12 episodes that you can stream on Crunchyroll or Hulu into January.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 3

The final batch of episodes for this story arc hit Netflix on Dec. 1, following the release of part 2 in September. Considered one of the most difficult manga storylines to adapt for the small screen, Stone Ocean draws to a close. All 14 episodes are available to binge now.

Tite Kubo/Shueisha/TV Tokyo/Viz Media via Twitter Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War returned on Oct. 10 and will have a total of 52 episodes split into four, 13-episode cours. After the series left anime fans hanging in 2014, the show marks a long-awaited return to the small screen. And no matter how you feel about this story arc, you'll want to tune in to keep up. Streaming on Hulu for US viewers at 8:30 a.m. PT (11:30 a.m. ET).

Blue Lock

Forget Ted Lasso. Blue Lock's soccer saga pits the top high school players in Japan against each other in a rigorous program to find the nation's greatest striker. Watch Yoichi Isagi on his journey each Sat. 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET) on Crunchyroll. This season will feature 24 episodes total, broken down into two consecutive cours.

Dragon Age: Absolution

If you haven't checked out Netflix's series yet, you should add it to your binge list this month. Based on the video game, the six-episode show takes viewers to Tevinter, a place no one has seen on screen before. Dragon Age: Absolution premiered on Dec. 9.

To Your Eternity Season 2

To Your Eternity comes back with more melancholy and compelling storytelling about Fushi's struggles as a shape-shifting immortal. This time, he can't keep his commitment to solitude when he faces the Nokkers and needs help to do it. To Your Eternity season 2 will feature 20 episodes and begins streaming on Crunchyroll on Oct. 23 at 5:30 a.m. PT (8:30 a.m. ET).

Bocchi the Rock!



Since its debut on Oct. 8, Bocchi the Rock! has found a loyal audience on Crunchyroll. Adapted from the popular manga of the same name, the comedy series follows Hitori Goto, an introverted girl with super guitar-playing talents. She winds up forming a rock band but has to learn a few things about herself and interacting with those around her. If you prefer music-centric stories with a comical slant, check it out on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. PT (12:30 p.m. ET).

Millennium Actress

An award-winning movie, Millennium Actress follows two documentarians Genya Tachibana and Kyoji Ida as they interview the actress, Chiyoko Fujiwara. The family-friendly oldie but goodie joins the Crunchyroll lineup on Dec. 15.

Tōzai/Nexus screenshot via YouTube Don't be fooled by the dark imagery in the trailer for The Eminence in Shadow, because the series falls in the lighthearted lane. Follow the coolest kid on the block, Cid Kagenou, on his quest to protect the world with his imaginary shadow organization against imaginary bad guys, the Cult of Diabolos. He's not completely off-base, though, and that works to his advantage as he recruits others to his cause. Adapted from Daisuke Aizawa's manga, the new series is available to stream on Hidive on Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. PT (10:30 a.m. ET). Season 1 began Oct. 5 and will feature 20 episodes.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3



It's the final season of Mob Psycho 100, and fans get to see Shigeo -- aka Mob -- figure out the next stage of his life. That's the overarching theme of this season, but the story will also carry him, Reigen, Ritsu and Teru into another adventure featuring a now-revered broccoli tree. Watch to find out how they handle the divine sprout. Mob Psycho 100 III kicked off on Oct. 5 and has 12 episodes that air Wednesdays at 9 a.m. PT. (12 p.m. ET). The season ends this month.

Lookism

A Korean anime, Lookism follows Daniel, a high school kid who is bullied for his appearance. After waking up in a new body, he explores and experiences "lookism," a term that describes stereotypes, preferential treatment or discrimination based on looks. Season 1 debuted on Netflix on Dec. 8.

Arknights: Prelude to Dawn

An adaptation of the popular video game, Arknights: Prelude to Dawn premieres on Crunchyroll on Oct. 28. Meet the Rhodes Island team and a slew of other characters from Terra as they navigate conflict, disease and power in their dystopian world.

Netflix Though this isn't a new release, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is worth a watch if you haven't checked it out yet. Based on the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, the series launched on Netflix in September and has since earned rave reviews from fans and critics. Visit the Night City through 10 episodes on the streamer.



