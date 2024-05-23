11 Anime Series for Your 2024 Spring and Summer Watchlist

Anime fans are being treated to an exciting round of titles for the spring and upcoming summer seasons with the arrival of Kaiju No. 8, My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer. Starting today, you can begin streaming Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction.

If you want romance, supernatural sagas or comedy, each month has something to offer. Check out this list for a look at some of the most entertaining anime you can stream on Netflix, Crunchyroll and other streaming services.

JAKDF 3rd Division/ Naoya Matsumoto/Shueisha Kaiju No. 8 Japan is infested with kaiju, monsters who wreak havoc in the country. Kafka, a cleanup worker, gave up on joining his friend Mina as a member of the Anti-Kaiju Defense Force, but all that will change. He gains kaiju abilities and in his monster form, is labeled "Kaiju No. 8." When his secret gets out, Kafka's life is flipped, seemingly for the better. The new show premieres Saturday, April 13, on Crunchyroll.

Demon Slayer, season 4

It's the Hashira Training Arc. After suffering blows at the hands of the Upper Moon demons, the demon slayers will train for another battle. The Hashira will prepare the corps members, bringing some former slayers out of retirement. Viewers will learn about Giyu's background and see him work one-on-one with Sanemi. Tune in to Crunchyroll every Sunday at 1:45 p.m. for new Demon Slayer season 4 episodes.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, season 2

The second course of season 1 picks up with Rudy and Sylphiette's reunion, and a marriage storyline is set to kick off. If you've been following the manga, then you know what comes next in their relationship, and the ones Rudy has with others. Stream it on Crunchyroll into June.

My Hero Academia, season 7

Expect more stress and more adult vs. kids battles when My Hero Academia returns. Deku won't have to face Shigaraki (or All For One) all alone as season 6's surviving heroes will stick beside him. Star and Stripe swoop in from North America to help Class 1-A and the pro squad take on All For One and his treacherous band of deviants. The series returned on May 4, and you can watch it weekly on Saturdays on Crunchyroll.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince

Each Monday at 12:30 p.m. ET, you can stream I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability. Adapted from Kenkyo na Circle's light novel, the series will debut as a simulcast. Crunchyroll's synopsis describes it as a story about getting a second chance to learn magic: "There was one sorcerer who, despite his deep love for magic, was born a commoner and thus lacked the bloodline and aptitude for it. As he died an unnatural death, he wished he had studied magic more while he had the chance. Then, he was reincarnated as Lloyd, the seventh prince of the Kingdom of Saloum and one blessed with a strong magical bloodline."

Courtesy of HiDive Whisper Me a Love Song If you're into romance, then the anime adaptation of Whisper Me a Love Song may capture your interest. Newbie Himari enjoyed the high school band's welcoming performance for incoming students and liked one of the musicians, Yori. When Yori learns the new freshman has a crush on her, she almost returns the sentiment, but things take a different turn. You can stream the new series on HiDive now. The service costs $5 per month and comes with a seven-day trial. Subscribe directly through HiDive, or you also can sign up via Prime Video channels if you have a Prime membership.

Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction



Adapted from a movie based on Asano Inio's manga, Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction is a sci-fi story set in Tokyo where a large spaceship carrying aliens suddenly appears. Three high school students at the center of the story seem unfazed until they mature and realize life is more complex than it seems. Watch it each Thursday at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET on Crunchyroll.

Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World

Season 3 of Konosuba has been a long time coming, but the comedy is returning with more adventures for Kazuma, Aqua, Megumin and Darkness. Will Kazuma really become a monk, or will he be enticed to keep up with Aqua and the quest to beat the Demon King? Watch each Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET.

Viral Hit

If you like Lookism, you may want to try Viral Hit, a new anime series based on the South Korean webtoon. Hobin Yu launches a NewTube channel to fight and beat bullies, and it soon takes off. Will his streaming success come to a halt? Watch Viral Hit as it streams each Wednesday at 1:25 p.m. ET.

Terminator Zero

Netflix's new anime series Terminator Zero will introduce new characters connected to the larger Terminator universe with two AI systems vying for power. A soldier from 2022 is sent back to 1997 to prevent the war Skynet causes, but a newly created artificial intelligence framework could hold the key. Created by Japanese company, Production IG, Terminator Zero will debut on Aug. 29.