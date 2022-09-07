Live: Apple Event Live Blog Apple Event: How to Watch Best Features in iOS 16 Oura Ring 3 Review Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review Best Day to Book Flights Beats Flex Earbuds for $35 Selling Your Old iPhone
Deals

Apple Watch SE (2022) Preorder: Where to Buy Apple's Latest Entry-Level Watch

Apple Watch SE has been updated for 2022 and you can preorder one now.

apple watch SE with health stats
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

If you're in the market for a new Apple Watch but don't want to spend top dollar on the Apple Watch Series 8 or Apple Watch Ultra, then the new Apple Watch SE (2022) may be just right for you. The device, announced at Apple's September event, is available to preorder Sept.7 from $249 (£259, AU$399). 

As with the previous-gen Apple Watch SE, the new version strips out many of the bells and whistles of the higher-end models and offers just the essentials. The new Apple Watch SE will include support for WatchOS 9, supporting the new workout and sleep-tracking features that are planned for the upcoming operating system update.

The second-gen Apple Watch SE is cheaper than its predecessor, starting at $249. Cellular-enabled models retail for $299. 

Best Apple Watch SE (2022) preorder deals
Apple Watch SE (2022): From $249

Preorder at Apple

Preorder your 2022 Apple Watch SE direct at Apple for $249. You'll also score three months of Apple Fitness Plus with your purchase. 

See at Apple

