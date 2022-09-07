Apple Watch SE (2022) Preorder: Where to Buy Apple's Latest Entry-Level Watch

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

If you're in the market for a new Apple Watch but don't want to spend top dollar on the Apple Watch Series 8 or Apple Watch Ultra, then the new Apple Watch SE (2022) may be just right for you. The device, announced at Apple's September event, is available to preorder Sept.7 from $249 (£259, AU$399).

As with the previous-gen Apple Watch SE, the new version strips out many of the bells and whistles of the higher-end models and offers just the essentials. The new Apple Watch SE will include support for WatchOS 9, supporting the new workout and sleep-tracking features that are planned for the upcoming operating system update.

The second-gen Apple Watch SE is cheaper than its predecessor, starting at $249. Cellular-enabled models retail for $299.

Best Apple Watch SE (2022) preorder deals

Apple/Sarah Lord/CNET Preorder your 2022 Apple Watch SE direct at Apple for $249. You'll also score three months of Apple Fitness Plus with your purchase.