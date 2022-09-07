Live: Apple Event Live Blog Apple Event: How to Watch Best Features in iOS 16 Oura Ring 3 Review Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review Best Day to Book Flights Beats Flex Earbuds for $35 Selling Your Old iPhone
Deals

Apple Watch Series 8 Preorder: Where to Buy Apple's Latest Smartwatch

Apple's new smartwatch is now available to preorder. Here are the best places to do so.

Adam Oram headshot
Adam Oram
Apple Watch Series 8 with a woman on the watch face
Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Lord/CNET

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple just unveiled its latest smartwatch: the Apple Watch Series 8. The device is available to preorder starting Sept. 7 with devices shipping to customers on Sept. 16. 

The new variant is the first model to come with a temperature sensor, which will be used to bring new ovulation tracking features to the Apple Watch. Apple is also bringing car crash detection to the Series 8 so that emergency services and contacts can be notified in the event of an accident. 

A new low-power mode is also coming to the Apple Watch that can temporarily disable features like the always-on display and auto-workout detection to preserve battery life if you need to eke out a little bit more power without taking too much away from the overall experience. That feature is not Series 8-exclusive, though, and will be available on the Series 4 and later models. 

Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $399 for the GPS-only model, with the GPS and cellular version going for $499 and up. 

Best Apple Watch Series 8 preorder deals

Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Lord/CNET

Apple Watch Series 8: From $399

Preorder at Apple

Go straight to the source for your Apple Watch Series 8 preorder and score three months of Apple Fitness Plus. 

See at Apple

