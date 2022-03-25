This One-Day Price Drop Makes TCL's 50-Inch 4K Google TV Just $300

TCL

Now is a great time for an entertainment upgrade. This Google TV is packed with features, including built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, to make streaming easier than ever. You can even control compatible smart home devices from your TV. Right now, at Best Buy. This deal ends tonight.

A 50-inch screen is a decent size for most spaces, and with an LED 4K UHD HDR display that features 2160p screen resolution, this TV delivers bright and crisp picture quality. With access to thousands of the most popular streaming apps, as well as personalized recommendations based on what you enjoy, you'll always be able to find something to watch.

The TV comes with a voice remote that allows you to find movies, stream apps, play music and control your TV with ease -- just push the button and say a command. If you want to use your phone to stream movies and shows, photos and more, you can use the built-in Chromecast. Whether you're a fan of the Google platform or just looking for a solid deal on a smart TV, act fast to take advantage of this bargain.