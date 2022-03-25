The Multi-Metaverse Mess Amazon Union Vote Results Due Soon iPhone Subscription Plan May Be Coming Oscars 2022 Predictions Oscars 2022: How to Watch 'Halo' TV Show
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

This One-Day Price Drop Makes TCL's 50-Inch 4K Google TV Just $300

Save $150 off this TCL 4-Series TV when you revamp your entertainment space with this one-day deal.

tclgoogletv
TCL

Now is a great time for an entertainment upgrade. This Google TV is packed with features, including built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, to make streaming easier than ever. You can even control compatible smart home devices from your TV. Right now,  save $150 off the TCL 4-Series 50-inch LED 4K UHD smart Google TV at Best Buy. This deal ends tonight.

See at Best Buy

A 50-inch screen is a decent size for most spaces, and with an LED 4K UHD HDR display that features 2160p screen resolution, this TV delivers bright and crisp picture quality. With access to thousands of the most popular streaming apps, as well as personalized recommendations based on what you enjoy, you'll always be able to find something to watch. 

The TV comes with a voice remote that allows you to find movies, stream apps, play music and control your TV with ease -- just push the button and say a command. If you want to use your phone to stream movies and shows, photos and more, you can use the built-in Chromecast. Whether you're a fan of the Google platform or just looking for a solid deal on a smart TV, act fast to take advantage of this bargain.