TCL goes bigger with 98-inch QLED TV for less than $8,000 at CES 2022

TCL went big in 2021 with its XL Collection of 85-inch Roku TVs. At CES 2022 the company ups the size ante again, introducing a new 98-inch television running Google's software.

The new QLED TV, which has the product name of 98R754, runs on the Google TV platform, a departure from previous XL Collections TVs that are powered by Roku's software. TCL says the jumbo television is available now at "popular retailers" and will start at "under $8,000."

While a high price, for the screen size it may actually be comparatively affordable. As CNET TV expert David Katzmaier notes, Samsung's rival QN90A comes in a 98-inch size for $15,000. That said, those who want the biggest picture possible will likely be better off springing for a projector that can display an image that dwarfs even the 98 inches this TV offers at a significantly lower price. Our favorite projector for the money costs $700.

As for ports and features, beyond running Google's software the new QLED set will pack four HDMI ports, two of which support 4K at 120Hz (though only one of these works with eARC/ARC for connecting to a soundbar or AV unit). There are also two 5V USB-A ports as well as a cable/antenna coax slot, Ethernet port and connections for AV in, headphones and optical audio.

TCL's new ultra-thin 85-inch TVs, also announced Tuesday, offer a mini-LED backlight in a smaller size, but will likely cost a lot more.

It was not immediately clear if the new set will support 8K, offer local dimming or can run Roku's OS. An already available 98-inch TCL TV is limited to 4K (and Android TV) in Australia.

CNET has reached out to TCL for more information and will update if they respond.