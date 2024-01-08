Samsung's The Premiere Projectors Make Your Room a Touchscreen

Samsung has unveiled a suite of ultra short-throw projectors under its The Premiere brand at CES 2024, which include 4K and 8K resolutions plus the ability to turn projections into touch surfaces.

The company is set to debut four projectors at the show: The Premiere 5, Premiere 7, Premiere 9 and the Premiere 8K, which is the flagship model. They all boast the new Lightwarp feature that "turns any object in the room into an interactive display surface," Samsung says, using projection-mapping technology. The company says this is the first time it's been used in a consumer device. It's worth noting that similar technologies have appeared in products in the past, like the Amazon Glow, so it'll be interesting to see how Lightwarp differs.

The projector line will also include the Samsung Gaming Hub for streaming cloud games without a console. The range will also work as smart speakers and include a screen-off mode.

The new projectors are as follows:

The Premiere 8K: An upgrade to the 4K Premiere projector launched in 2020, the Premiere 8K projector is the first 8K UST projector and can display a 150-inch image on a wall from a foot away. The projector offers both smart TV onboard and Dolby Atmos audio. It includes wireless connectivity to your devices up to 33 feet (10m) away thanks to the Wireless One Connect Box. The company says the projector is capable of 4,000 lumens of auto-brightness with its triple-laser light source.

The Premiere 5: Samsung says this is the world's most compact triple-laser UST projector, at 7.9 inches high by 5.4 inches wide and 5.4 inches deep. The Premiere 5 can also wireless pair with, and mirror, a smartphone by tapping the phone on the top of the device. The Premiere 5 is capable of a 100-inch image from 17 inches and includes automatic focus, alignment and color balance.

The Premiere 7 and The Premiere 9: These upgrades on the current Premiere LSP7T and LSP9T models promise a brighter image as well as a Quantum 4K processor and Dolby Atmos sound.

Pricing and availability is yet to be announced.