NBA Opening Night: How to Watch 76ers vs. Celtics, Lakers vs. Warriors on TNT

The NBA season starts on Tuesday night with an awesome doubleheader. First up, two of the presumed top teams in the East square off in Boston as the 76ers meet the Celtics. After trading for James Harden at the deadline last year, this will be the first full season with Harden playing in Philadelphia alongside MVP candidate Joel Embiid. The Celtics reached the NBA Finals last season and return with largely the same team, adding point guard Malcom Brogdon to a lineup centered around Jaylen Brown, Jason Tatum and NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart.

After things wrap up in Boston, we head to San Francisco for a star-studded contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. Coming off a miserable season in which they missed the playoffs, the Lakers will try again to make the Russell Westbrook addition work with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Warriors are the defending champs and return with their fearsome foursome of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.

The 76ers and Celtics tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT), followed by the Lakers and Warriors at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). Both games are on TNT. Keep reading to see how you can watch both contests without cable.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

How to watch the NBA's Opening Night without cable

Four of the five major live TV streaming services offer TNT (all but FuboTV). Sling TV has the cheapest plan with TNT, and DirecTV Stream and Hulu with Live TV are the priciest.

Sling TV's Orange plan and Blue plan each cost $35 and include TNT. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes TNT. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes TNT. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic $70-a-month package includes TNT. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.