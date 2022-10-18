Pixel 7 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Cameras Apply for Student Loan Relief 'House of the Dragon' Recap 'Rings of Power' Finale National Pasta Day Deals Thumbs-Down on Thumbs-Up Marijuana on the Ballot Cars With EV Tax Credit
Tech Home Entertainment

NBA Opening Night: How to Watch 76ers vs. Celtics, Lakers vs. Warriors on TNT

Embiid and Harden. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. LeBron and Anthony Davis. Klay and Steph. The stars will be out to tip off the 2022-23 NBA season, and you don't need cable to watch.

Matt Elliott headshot
Matt Elliott
2 min read

The NBA season starts on Tuesday night with an awesome doubleheader. First up, two of the presumed top teams in the East square off in Boston as the 76ers meet the Celtics. After trading for James Harden at the deadline last year, this will be the first full season with Harden playing in Philadelphia alongside MVP candidate Joel Embiid. The Celtics reached the NBA Finals last season and return with largely the same team, adding point guard Malcom Brogdon to a lineup centered around Jaylen Brown, Jason Tatum and NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart. 

After things wrap up in Boston, we head to San Francisco for a star-studded contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. Coming off a miserable season in which they missed the playoffs, the Lakers will try again to make the Russell Westbrook addition work with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Warriors are the defending champs and return with their fearsome foursome of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.

The 76ers and Celtics tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT), followed by the Lakers and Warriors at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). Both games are on TNT. Keep reading to see how you can watch both contests without cable. 

Steph and Klay on the court

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors begin their title defense on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

 Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

How to watch the NBA's Opening Night without cable

Four of the five major live TV streaming services offer TNT (all but FuboTV). Sling TV has the cheapest plan with TNT, and DirecTV Stream and Hulu with Live TV are the priciest.

Sling TV

Carries TNT for $35 month

Sling TV's Orange plan and Blue plan each cost $35 and include TNT.

Read our Sling TV review.

 

See at Sling TV

YouTube TV

Carries TNT for $65 a month

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes TNT.

Read our YouTube TV review.

 

See at YouTube TV

Hulu with Live TV

Carries TNT for $70 a month

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes TNT.

Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

 

See at Hulu with Live TV

DirecTV Stream

Carries TNT for $70 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic $70-a-month package includes TNT.

Read our DirecTV Stream review.

 

See at DirecTV Stream

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.