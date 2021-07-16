LG's rollable OLED TV on sale in US for a whopping $100,000

Sarah Tew/CNET

LG's futuristic rollable TV has arrived. The LG Signature OLED R TV is now available in the US for $100,000 -- costing roughly 50 times more than your average 4K OLED TV.

But this isn't your average TV. It has a thin, flexible 65-inch OLED screen. The "wow factor" is the TV's ability to roll down into its housing unit when you're not watching a movie or playing a video game in 4K. It also comes with a sound system with Dolby Atmos and Sound Pro, and has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in for voice control.

The TV has three viewing modes: LG calls them "full view," "zero view" and "line view." In full view, the TV is completely unrolled from the base. In zero view, it's wrapped back up, letting you take advantage of just the Dolby Atmos speaker. In line view, part of the TV is unrolled, roughly a quarter of the screen. This unrolled section could show a clock, the weather or photos.

Last year, the TV became available in South Korea for a slightly lower, but still steep, price of $87,000. The LG Signature OLED R TV is available to buy on LG's website starting Friday.