LG's New 2024 OLED TVs Arrive Next Month Starting at $1499

LG announced pricing on its newest lineup of OLED TVs Wednesday, with the G4 and C4 models becoming available in March. The least-expensive model is the 42-inch C4 series for $1,499.

Based on our reviews of their predecessors, the G3 and C3, we expect the new models to be among the best high-end TVs available this year. LG expects the G4 will be the brightest OLED TV on the market in 2024 — slightly brighter than the G3 — and also touts improved color. The company also says the C4 will be slightly brighter than the C3.

LG 2024 OLED TV Prices Model Series Size LG Price Available 2023 Price OLED97G4WUA G4 97" 24999 March 24999** OLED83G4WUA G4 83" 6499 March 4997 OLED77G4WUA* G4 77" 4599 March 3797 OLED65G4WUA G4 65" 3399 March 2597 OLED55G4WUA G4 55" 2599 March 1897 OLED83C4PUA C4 83" 5399 March 3797 OLED77C4PUA C4 77" 3699 March 2497 OLED65C4PUA C4 65" 2699 March 1697 OLED55C4PUA C4 55" 1999 March 1296 OLED48C4PUA C4 48" 1599 March 1096 OLED42C4PUA C4 42" 1499 March 997

*The 77-inch G4 is currently priced lower than the G3 in the same size.

**The 97-inch display was not available in the G3, so this is the current price for the 97-inch G2.

Initial pricing for the 2024 models on LG's website is generally a few hundred dollars higher than the current 2023 versions. There's one notable exception, however. Amazon is currently listing the 77-inch G4 for less than its predecessor. You get the newer TV for about $200 less than last year's model. And since our major drawback of the top-rated G3 was its price, this discounted window is especially enticing. We couldn't find lower pricing for any of the other 2024 models or sizes, however.

LG is also bringing back the 97-inch option with the G4, which hasn't been available since the G2. But it comes with a hefty price tag of $25,000, putting it solidly out of reach for most buyers.

We previewed the C4 and G4 at CES 2024, but we'll be excited to get our hands on them to test in the CNET lab, where we'll compare them to other high-end OLED TVs like those from Samsung. In the meantime we continue to recommend the C3 as the best high-end TV overall.