LG's 2024 Soundbars Have a Unique Up-Firing Audio Trick to Fool Your Ears

LG revealed its 2024 range of soundbars on Tuesday, which includes models offering a wireless Dolby Atmos connection with a compatible TV.

The three models, with price and availability yet to be announced, are the flagship S95TR, the OLED-partnering SG10TY and the compact S70TY.

All of LG's new soundbars offer compatibility with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, while the S95TR and SG10TY will also be able to stream Atmos wirelessly from LG TVs. All three models include the WOW interface, which lets you adjust sound settings from the TV itself, as well as LG AI Room Calibration to analyze and enhance the room's acoustics.

The flagship S95TR model offers 15 channels with five up-firing channels, including the "industry's first" up-firing center speaker, which the company says helps dialog sound as if it's coming out of the TV screen.

Meanwhile, the SG10TY is designed to match the width and frame colors of LG OLED TVs while also including Wi-Fi music streaming from Tidal and Spotify.

Lastly, The S70TY soundbar features a "simple and compact design" and also includes an up-firing center speaker. You can opt for a dedicated bracket that allows the soundbar to be flush-mounted to QNED TVs.

The most interesting feature here is the wireless Dolby Atmos connection, which is something competitor Samsung has offered for a couple of years. However, in CNET's tests of the Q990C, we found it doesn't always work -- even with TVs that are supposed to be compatible. Watch for a closer look at LG's soundbar range during CES 2024.