How to Turn Your TV Into a Smart TV

No matter the age of your television it's still possible to bring it into the modern age. And for all the functionality you'll enjoy, it doesn't need to cost very much. Smart TV is another way to say "streaming TV," and compatible devices offer dozens of streaming services, from free (the Roku Channel) to premium cable replacements (YouTube TV).

If you have a TV made since 2005, then it will likely have an HDMI port, which means all of the devices listed below will plug straight in. If the television is a little older, then an inexpensive HDMI-to-AV adapter may be in order.

From bare-bones streaming adapters to soundbars to gaming-friendly set-tops, there is a smart TV device out there for you. Here are four of our favorites.

Smart TV FAQs

Samsung What is a smart TV? At its essence, all a TV needs to be "smart" is an ability to connect to the internet, and this transforms it into a "streaming television." Even the most basic smart TV can offer video services such as Netflix, YouTube and Hulu, as well as music streaming from the likes of Spotify and Pandora. Smart TVs predate smart speakers -- which include voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri -- and while smart TVs can incorporate newer features like voice operation, they don't need to. Depending on when your TV was made, it may already have smart functionality built in, but there are still advantages to adding a third-party device. Smart TVs typically only get updates for a couple of years after they're made, but separate streaming devices could keep receiving upgrades for many years. Plug in a 2016 Roku 3, for example, and it will get the latest versions of Netflix and even Disney Plus. A third-party device can add functionality that wasn't available when your TV was made. For instance, the Roku Voice Remote Pro add-on not only offers a neat, voice-activated remote finder, but it can act as a wireless headphone adapter for use at night.

Do you need the internet for a smart TV? The short answer is yes, you will need internet in order to make a TV smart, and possibly wireless internet at that. Though some streaming devices featuring Ethernet connections do exist, the main way most streamers connect is via Wi-Fi. If you buy yourself a new smart device, first make sure you have your Wi-Fi details handy -- the access point name and the password. Some devices also require the installation of an app for your smartphone or tablet, so check that as well; these can also make inputting the Wi-Fi details easier. Plug the device into a spare HDMI port on your TV and then follow the device's on-screen instructions. Congratulations -- you now have a smart TV!