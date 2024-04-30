X

Hisense's Latest Mini-LED TVs Promise Extreme Brightness and Start at $3,000

The company claims its new U9N series, available in 75-inch and 85-inch versions, can deliver a searing 5,000 nits.

Hisense

This summer will bring new mini-LED TVs from Hisense, promising higher-end features that should deliver one of the brightest pictures of any 2024 television. The new U9N series only comes in two very large screen sizes -- 75- and 85-inch -- which cost $3,000 and $4,000 respectively. 

According to Hisense, the U9N will put out an impressive 5,000 nits of brightness and has up to 5,300 local dimming zones. It will compete directly against the TCL QM851 announced at CES, which also reaches up to 5,000 nits, according to TCL. Their predecessors, the TCL QM8 and Hisense U8K, are among the best TVs we tested in 2023. But based on the specs -- especially the high brightness and number of dimming zones -- the U9N and QM851 should perform better than the TCL QM8 and U8K. Of course, we'll have to test it in our CNET lab to know for sure.

Hisense isn't historically known for high-end TVs, but the price tag on the U9N edges into territory traditionally occupied by brands like Samsung and Sony. Samsung's QN90D costs $3,300 and Sony's Bravia 9 runs $4,000, both in the 75-inch size (the smallest size of the U9N available). 

Other features include:

  • Dolby Vision

  • Google TV

  • 144 Hz native refresh rate

  • WiFi 6E

  • NEXTGEN TV (ATSC 3.0)

The Hisense U9N will be available this summer. 

