X

Hisense Reveals 100-Inch TV for $3,000, Just in Time for the Big Game

The extra-large display joins Hisense's higher-performance 100-inch model, which will be restocked next month.

bella-czajkowski-headshot2
bella-czajkowski-headshot2
Bella Czajkowski Associate Writer
Bella covers TVs and home entertainment technology for CNET. She earned a bachelor's in journalism from Ohio State University, where she worked on her student newspaper, The Lantern. She recently earned a master's degree in investigative reporting from Columbia Journalism School. When she's not writing, Bella can be found at the dog park with her rescue pup, Wilson.
Expertise TVs and Home Entertainment Technologies
See full bio
David_Katzmaier.jpg
David_Katzmaier.jpg
David Katzmaier Editorial Director -- Personal Tech
David reviews TVs and leads the Personal Tech team at CNET, covering mobile, software, computing, streaming and home entertainment. We provide helpful, expert reviews, advice and videos on what gadget or service to buy and how to get the most out of it.
Expertise A 20-year CNET veteran, David has been reviewing TVs since the days of CRT, rear-projection and plasma. Prior to CNET he worked at Sound & Vision magazine and eTown.com. He is known to two people on Twitter as the Cormac McCarthy of consumer electronics. Credentials
  • Although still awaiting his Oscar for Best Picture Reviewer, David does hold certifications from the Imaging Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Standards and Technology on display calibration and evaluation.
See full bio
Bella Czajkowski
David Katzmaier
Hisense U76N TV showing a football player
Hisense

Looking for another big-screen option for the big game next month? Hisense has released a new 100-inch TV, the U76N, bringing the massive display to market soon after it was announced at CES 2024. The Hisense U76N is available now for $3,000 and offers a less expensive alternative to extra-large TVs from brands like Samsung.

It's not the least expensive TV in this size range, however. TCL's 98-inch S4, for example, retails for $2,000. Both have the Google TV smart system, but the Hisense U76N offers QLED technology and full-array local dimming, which the TCL model lacks. We haven't reviewed either model but based on those specifications, we expect the Hisense U76N to have better image quality than the TCL S4.

ces-besttvs-00-02-21-17-still001
Watch this: Best TVs of CES 2024

We have reviewed Hisense's more expensive U8K series, however, which also comes in a 100-inch size. The U8K uses mini-LEDs, which the new U76N lacks. Our review lauded the U8K's excellent image quality for the money, thanks in part to the superior brightness of mini-LED. While the 100-inch U8K has been unavailable for some time now, a Hisense spokesperson said they should be restocked at Best Buy in February. When it was in stock, the U8K sold for $4,000.

Based on its specifications, the new Hisense U76N seems to strike a middle ground in price and performance between the U8K and the TCL S4.