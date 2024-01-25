Hisense Reveals 100-Inch TV for $3,000, Just in Time for the Big Game

Looking for another big-screen option for the big game next month? Hisense has released a new 100-inch TV, the U76N, bringing the massive display to market soon after it was announced at CES 2024. The Hisense U76N is available now for $3,000 and offers a less expensive alternative to extra-large TVs from brands like Samsung.

It's not the least expensive TV in this size range, however. TCL's 98-inch S4, for example, retails for $2,000. Both have the Google TV smart system, but the Hisense U76N offers QLED technology and full-array local dimming, which the TCL model lacks. We haven't reviewed either model but based on those specifications, we expect the Hisense U76N to have better image quality than the TCL S4.

Watch this: Best TVs of CES 2024 04:35

We have reviewed Hisense's more expensive U8K series, however, which also comes in a 100-inch size. The U8K uses mini-LEDs, which the new U76N lacks. Our review lauded the U8K's excellent image quality for the money, thanks in part to the superior brightness of mini-LED. While the 100-inch U8K has been unavailable for some time now, a Hisense spokesperson said they should be restocked at Best Buy in February. When it was in stock, the U8K sold for $4,000.

Based on its specifications, the new Hisense U76N seems to strike a middle ground in price and performance between the U8K and the TCL S4.