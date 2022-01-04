Hisense debuts brighter mini-LED TVs and even more lasers at CES 2022

Hisense

CES

Hisense unveiled its 2022 range of televisions, which include models equipped with mini-LED backlights and a pair of so-called Laser TVs -- short-throw projectors with screens included. Some sets include new technologies such as NextGen ATSC 3.0 tuners and gaming-friendly HDMI 2.1 ports, and employ either the Google TV or the older Android TV system. All will be available by the middle of the year and unlike most CES 2022 announcements, Hisense detailed its pricing.

There are three main offerings: the ULED range, a selection of Laser TVs and the entry-level smart TV 'A' range. All of the TVs bar the smallest A4H models boast 4K resolution.

The ULED series is helmed by the U9H and U8H models, and both now include mini-LED backlights for higher brightness (up to 2,000 nits) and as many as 1,200 zones of local dimming. The U8H is an upgrade on last year's U8G which CNET's David Katzmaier said offered "more raw brightness than just about any I've reviewed." These TVs are followed by the midrange U7H and entry-level U6H.

Hisense

Last year, Hisense debuted its first dual-cell LCD – the U9DG – which promised better contrast than traditional LCD, but there is no word on a replacement for 2022.

Meanwhile, the PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema and L5G 4K TVs expand the company's laser TV offerings for 2022. These are short-throw laser projectors that take on models like the Samsung Premiere and include features such as Dolby Vision and Android TV. Prices start at $3,999 and unlike the rest of the range, the laser TVs are available right now.

Lastly, the standout of the A-series is the A7H which offers a massive 85 inches for $1,700 and will ship in the spring. Like the laser TVs, these models will feature the older Android TV OS instead of Google TV.

Here are the rest of the details on the new models, including the sizes and major step-up features for each one:

U9H Series

76-inch

2,000 nits of peak brightness

1,280 full-array local dimming zones

Auto low-latency mode, Game Mode Pro, variable refresh rate and FreeSync

Late summer 2022

$3,200

U8H Series

55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch



1,500 nits

Mid-summer 2022

Starting at $1,099

U7H Series:

55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch



Quantum Dot

FreeSync

120Hz

Mid-summer 2022

Starting at $800

U6H

55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch



60Hz

Integrated Google assistant

Summer 2022

Starting at $580

A7H, A6H and A4H Series

A7H, 85-inch, spring 2022, $1,700.

A6H, 43-inch/50-inch/55-inch/65-inch/70-inch, spring 2022, starting at $300

A4H, 32-inch/40-inch/43-inch, spring 2022, starting at $200



Laser TVs