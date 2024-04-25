Harry Potter Audiobooks Are Getting a New Full-Cast Production for Audible

The Harry Potter books are coming to life in a new way, with full-cast audio productions of the series arriving on Audible in late 2025, Pottermore Publishing and Audible said Thursday.

"These full-cast audio productions will bring these iconic stories to life as never heard before," the companies said in a joint release, "offering immersive audio entertainment through high-quality sound design in Dolby Atmos, stunning scoring, a full range of character voices, and real-world sound capture."

All seven English language books will be released consecutively around the world, and "will sit alongside and complement the iconic single-voice English language recordings by Jim Dale and Stephen Fry," Audible says -- meaning those popular recordings aren't going anywhere.

Since the first Harry Potter book was published in 1997, the series has enchanted generations of readers, listeners and viewers of the films. It's only grown in popularity over the years -- despite recent controversy surrounding author J.K. Rowling -- by tapping into nostalgia and the expansion of the Wizarding World in the form of the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise and Hogwarts Legacy game, both prequels to the Harry Potter series.

The Harry Potter audiobooks were first published in 1999 and launched on Audible in 2015. Audible's Harry Potter collection also includes The Tales of Beedle the Bard, voiced by actors including Jude Law and Bonnie Wright; Harry Potter: A History of Magic performed by Natalie Dormer; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them performed by Eddie Redmayne; and Quidditch Through the Ages performed by Andrew Lincoln.

It's not yet been announced who the voice actors will be for the new audiobook endeavor. "Together with Pottermore Publishing, best-in-class producers, and over one hundred actors, we will introduce a groundbreaking new soundscape for the Wizarding World," said Audible CEO Bob Carrigan, "as well as performances that will inspire our listeners' imaginations and redefine these quintessential characters for a new generation."

