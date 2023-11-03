Best Harry Potter Gifts Perfect for Any Aspiring Wizard

People have spent countless hours flying into the world of the Harry Potter books and watching the movies. With its dazzling spells, nifty gadgets and magical creatures, the wizarding world of the Harry Potter series offers a much-needed escape from the real world and into the magic of Hogwarts.

If you're stuck patiently waiting for your Hogwarts acceptance letter, check out some of the best enchanting gifts and magical memorabilia, which we've rounded up here, and transport yourself into the wizarding world with themed trinkets that are sure to excite any aspiring wizard.

Pottery Barn Teen Golden Snitch Clock $49 at Pottery Barn Teen I'd argue the best merch is useful merch. Harry Potter fans will love this one. This Golden Snitch clock is something your gift recipient will likely use every day and is an eye-catching addition to any display or bedside table. $49 at Pottery Barn Teen

Watch this: Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand: Is It Worth It? 07:22

Homesick Homesick Harry Potter Candles $44 at Homesick Home decor is one element of Potter-fying your space, and filling the air with themed scents is another. This Harry Potter collection from Homesick includes several fragrance options, including one for each house. (My personal favorite is the one for Gryffindor -- it has a nice, warm cinnamon aroma. But each has a unique scent depending on what you're into -- you can check out more descriptions here.) Homesick recently added three new scents inspired by popular wizarding sites: Diagon Alley, Platform 9 3/4 and Quidditch Pitch (my favorite of these three is Platform 9 3/4 -- it has a smoky, woody, musk aroma). There's also a cute Sorting Hat air freshener. You can buy individual candles for $44, or the 3-wick Hogwarts candle for $75. $44 at Homesick

Dr. Squatch Dr. Squatch Harry Potter Soaps $38 at Dr. Squatch Another gift option for the scent-obsessed: these Harry Potter house-themed bar soaps from Dr. Squatch. Each one takes on colors and characteristics from its respective house. For example, Gryffindor's red soap has a warm, spicy scent, inspired by the common room fire. You can buy each soap individually if you're a subscriber; otherwise, you can get the 4-pack for $32, or display them in a collector's box for $38. $38 at Dr. Squatch

Alex and Ani Alex and Ani Time Turner Spinner Necklace $60 at Alex and Ani This one's for the jewelry fans and for those who reminisce on how Hermione bested Hogwarts students by attending many classes at the same time. This Time Turner necklace features a charm with a crystal hourglass and the inscription, "I mark the hours, every one, nor have I yet outrun the sun." $60 at Alex and Ani

Amazon The Illustrated Collection (Books 1-3 Boxed Set) $122 at Amazon Here's a beautiful staple to place within those bookends. This one's a bit of a splurge, especially given the fact that it only includes the first three books in the series, but this illustrated collection can serve as a treasured keepsake and collector's item. Get the Philosopher's Stone, Chamber of Secrets and Prisoner of Azkaban. $122 at Amazon

Barnes & Noble Moleskine Limited Edition Notebook $50 at Amazon If the person you're shopping for prefers to pen their own thoughts or stories, this notebook offers inspiration to unleash their creative magic. Jot down the next Back to Hogwarts Day in this book so you'll be ready for next year's celebration. $50 at Amazon

Target Coloring Wizardry Coloring Book $9 at Amazon Coloring books can provide a fun and relaxing activity for people of all ages. This one features more than 80 illustrations of moments throughout the series, from Harry's first Quidditch match to the battle of Hogwarts. $9 at Amazon

Pottery Barn Teen Time Turner Clock $89 at Pottery Barn I'm adding another clock to this list because I just got this one and I'm obsessed. This is not only an elegant timepiece, but it also has an hourglass on the back that makes it infinitely cooler. $89 at Pottery Barn

Amazon Illuminating Wand $30 at Amazon No wizard's collection is complete without a wand. This option lights up, which makes up -- at least in part -- for the harsh reality that there's little else a wand can do in the Muggle world. Unless we summon our imagination... $30 at Amazon