The Best Book Adaptations to Stream Right Now

The most highly anticipated TV shows and movies are often the ones based on books, because there's nothing more magical than seeing your favorite works vividly brought to life on screen. And while some bookworms will say TV and movie adaptations just don't live up to the source text, there are plenty of examples of adaptations done right. Conveniently, many of those titles are available to stream right now.

So whether you're into nonfiction, fiction or fantasy, here are our picks for the top TV and movie adaptations based on popular books and series.

Hulu Normal People (2020) Not your average love story, Normal People is a miniseries that follows Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal), two people from different backgrounds who come in and out of each other's lives over several years. It beautifully explores change and how we shape each other's lives. Based on the novel by Sally Rooney. See at Hulu

Oppenheimer (2023) Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, Oppenheimer tells the story of the man who led the development of the atomic bomb. It's a harrowing story that will make you reflect on both the fragility of life and the (sometimes outsized) power humans have to impact the world and the course of history. See at Peacock

Apple TV Plus Lessons in Chemistry (2023) Lessons in Chemistry explores the many societal obstacles Elizabeth Zott (Brie Larson) faces in the 1950s as a female scientist. When she lands an unexpected gig as a TV cooking show host, she uses the platform to teach viewers more than just how to make dinner. The miniseries is based on the novel by Bonnie Garmus. See at Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus Killers of the Flower Moon (2023) A poignant chronicling of the mysterious murders that swept the Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma, Killers of the Flower Moon covers an overlooked (and unnerving) chapter of American history. The movie adaptation, starring Golden Globe-winner Lily Gladstone, is as compelling as the nonfiction book by David Grann, upon which it's based. If you have the time, though, I'd recommend reading the book first, as it frames the story as a mystery, while the movie jumps into telling viewers who the coldblooded culprit is. See at Apple TV Plus

Warner Bros. / Legendary Dune: Part One (2021) Adapted from Frank Herbert's best-selling science fiction novel, the first part of the Dune film trilogy follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a gifted young man who journeys to the most dangerous planet in the universe to preserve the future of his people. He becomes caught up in conflict over a valuable substance called "the spice," which extends life and advances thought. Once you've watched this, you can catch Dune: Part Two in theaters. See at Max

Ludovic Robert/Netflix One Day (2024) While there's also a movie adaptation from 2011 of David Nicholls' bestselling novel, the Netflix miniseries is the one getting attention on social media right now, and for good reason. One Day follows Emma Morley (Ambika Mod) and Dexter Mayhew (Leo Woodall) as they reunite on the same day over two decades. It's heartbreaking and moving, and will make you reflect on the simultaneously unforgiving and healing nature of time and love. See at Netflix

Screenshot by Abrar Al-Heeti/CNET Harry Potter (2001-2011) There's no way not to include the Harry Potter film franchise on this list. If you're looking for a healthy dose of escapism and fantasy, there's no better place than this series of eight movies, adapted from the globally bestselling series by JK Rowling. See at Peacock

HBO Big Little Lies (2017) In the peaceful town of Monterey, California, mayhem and murder lurk among families striving to maintain a facade of perfection. This drama series, based on the book by Liane Moriarty, follows three mothers and their struggles to grapple with the challenges of marriage, parenthood and friendships. See at Hulu

Ser Baffo The Color Purple (2023) This 2023 version of the film, based on the novel by Alice Walker, is a testament to the bonds of sisterhood and resilience in the face of hardship. Unlike the 1985 version of the movie, this one is a musical. It packs some serious star power, too, with actors including Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey and Fantasia Barrino. It's produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones. See at Max