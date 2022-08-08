Google Sues Sonos Over Voice Control Technology

Google is suing speaker-maker Sonos over alleged patent infringement. In two lawsuits filed in California federal court on Monday, Google alleges that Sonos' latest voice-assistant technology violates seven different patents that relate it's technology for Google Assistant.

Google spokesperson José Castañeda said Sonos has "started an aggressive and misleading campaign against our products, at the expense of our shared customers," and as a result the lawsuits are being filed to "defend our technology and challenge Sonos's clear, continued infringement of our patents."

The lawsuits come amid a long legal battle between the two companies, who were once partners. Last year, the US International Trade Commission ruled Google infringed on five patents owned by Sonos. The win for Sonos led Google to change the way its smart speakers are set up and controlled.

Sonos didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.